Marathon Petroleum: MPC Ranks as One of America's Most JUST Companies

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) was named one of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC, ranking 35th out of 940 companies and leading the oil and gas industry for the second consecutive year.

MPC's recognition highlights its commitment to creating shared value for employees, shareholders and communities.

JUST Capital, an independent research nonprofit, evaluates companies based on public priorities and ranks them on issues such as employee investment, governance, community support and environmental impact.

JUST Capital, in partnership with CNBC, named Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) one of America's Most JUST Companies in its annual ranking of the nation's largest corporations. MPC ranked 35th of 940 companies in this year's evaluation. Of the 24 oil and gas companies ranked, MPC was named the industry leader for the second year in a row.

"MPC is committed to creating shared value with all our stakeholders, especially our employees, shareholders and the communities where we live and work," said Brian Partee, MPC's Chief Global Optimization Officer. "It's gratifying to see our efforts recognized through inclusion in the JUST 100 list again this year."

Each year, JUST Capital begins by polling the American public on a fully representative basis on their priorities for business behavior. It then evaluates how the largest corporations in the country perform against those criteria. Leading companies are recognized for their performance on top priority issues such as: paying fair, living wages; supporting worker well-being; career advancement, training and work-life balance; communicating transparently; strengthening communities; ethical leadership; and treating customers fairly.

MPC named Industry Leader for the following issues:

Workers - how a company invests in its employees

Shareholders & Governance - how a company prioritizes good governance

Communities - how a company supports its communities

Environment - how a company minimizes environmental impact

JUST Capital is an independent research nonprofit that uses advanced polling, market research and leading-edge corporate performance measurements to rank companies on the issues that matter to the American public.

