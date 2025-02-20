Maison Battat Inc: Battat and Walmart Focus on Friendship with Hey Bestie

Hey Bestie, New Doll Brand Celebrating Friendship and Positivity, Launches at Walmart this Spring

Global toy manufacturer Maison Battat Inc., the company behind brands such as Our Generation®, LullaBaby, and Glitter Girls®, introduces Hey Bestie, a new line of dolls that brings friendship, teamwork, and imagination to life. Designed to inspire creativity, connection, and meaningful play, Hey Bestie will debut on Walmart.com on February 22nd and hit store shelves a month later, on March 22nd, only at Walmart.

Each Hey Bestie doll stands at 5.5-inches tall, with soft, brushable hair, and features eight points of articulation, allowing for dynamic poses and a more lifelike play experience. The Besties are intentionally designed with minimal makeup to maintain a natural, relatable appearance for young children. The dolls come dressed in bright and detailed fabric clothing that can be swapped, offering plentiful opportunities for creative expression.

Hey Bestie dolls will be sold in sets of two, bringing double the fun, inspiring friendship-focused storytelling, and adding instant collectability to the experience. The Besties live in the playful world of Bestieville, where kindness and community take center stage. This new collection stands out with themed accessories and playsets that invite children to explore their curiosity through creativity, embrace self-expression, and build lasting friendships through play. Hey Bestie will launch with seven sets of dolls and four themed playsets.

Themed sets at launch include:

Camila & Emma: birthday besties with sweet treats, balloons, gifts - all the essentials to make every day a celebration

Jasmine & Makayla: travel besties ready to explore the world with luggage, sweet sunglasses and everything needed to spark imaginary adventures

Isa & Evie: furry-friend-loving besties who come with two precious pups and the gear they need to care for their four-legged friends

Playsets for Spring 2025 will feature:

Hugs & Mugs Cafe: a twenty-five-piece set that includes a table and chairs, espresso machine, and a bountiful batch of baked goods to inspire cozy cafe playdates

Lush & Lovely Hair Salon: featuring a swivel chair, reception desk, and assortment of hair styling tools and accessories for Besties to play with new styles and trends

Nighty Night Bunk Bed: the perfect locale for overnight Bestie bonding and laughter

"Hey Bestie is more than just a toy line; it's an exciting new way for kids to discover friendship, express themselves, and create their own stories through the power of play," says Dany Battat, Owner of Maison Battat Inc. "Our shared commitment to inspire meaningful play at accessible prices makes Walmart the perfect partner to bring Hey Bestie to families across the country."

Hey Bestie dolls will be sold at prices starting at $10.88 per duo, with the entire line available for under $25 at launch. The collection is intended to be both accessible and collectible, offering families an affordable way to bring home imaginative play. Future plans for the line include feature-rich playsets that bring Bestieville to life, giving children even more opportunities to immerse themselves in this colorful world.

Website: https://heybestiedolls.com/

Instagram: @heybestiedolls

