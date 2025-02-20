Leidos Supports Security Scanner Donation to Enhance Costa Rica's Port Security

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2025 / Leidos

Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves during a media briefing in Costa Rica announcing the donation of two fixed scanners. Photo credit: Presidencia de la República @presidenciacr

The U.S. government recently delivered two fixed scanner portals to the Costa Rican government to help bolster the nation's port security.

Leidos' VACIS IP6500 is a key technology in the fixed portal system, which was donated and will be deployed at Costa Rica's Japdeva and Caldera ports. These systems are designed to enhance the country's ability to detect and intercept illicit activities while supporting the efficient movement of cargo.

Why it matters: Costa Rica serves as a key gateway for commerce in Central America. By enhancing port security, this donation aims to address the region's fight against drug trafficking and organized crime while strengthening trade routes in the region.

The initiative was led by Leidos' Security Enterprise Solutions (SES) Ports and Borders division, which focuses on safeguarding the flow of commerce through the secure and efficient movement of cargo, vehicles, and people through ports and borders worldwide.

From the source: "Leidos has recently deployed the first of several multi-energy fixed portal systems planned for U.S. land ports of entry. These systems provide advanced scanning capabilities to screen cargo containers, helping protect trade and enhance security", said Michael Van Gelder, Leidos senior vice president and SES business area leader. "Having our systems support the partnership between the U.S. government and Costa Rica reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative security solutions that make travel and trade smarter."

The donation was celebrated during a special event hosted by Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves and U.S. Ambassador to Costa Rica Dr. Cynthia A. Telles.

