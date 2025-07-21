Leidos: A Night of Hope: Advancing the Mission of The Children's Inn at NIH

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / The Children Inn's 11th annual An Evening for Hope gala raised over $1.8 million to support children, teens, and young adults with rare and serious diseases. (Leidos)

As a long-standing partner of The Children's Inn at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Leidos proudly served as a platinum sponsor of this year's annual gala, an inspiring evening dedicated to advancing care, comfort, and discovery for children and families navigating complex medical journeys. The event brought together a community committed to advancing The Inn's mission and ensuring families have the support they need during some of life's most difficult moments.

For over three decades, The Children's Inn has provided a free, residential "place like home" for families with children, teens, and young adults participating in cutting-edge research studies at NIH Clinical Center. While the NIH offers hope for a cure through world-class care, The Inn meets families where they are, addressing their everyday needs through housing, meals, and a caring community - all at no cost. This compassionate model eases the financial burden of illness, allowing families to focus fully on what matters most: their child's health and recovery.

Leidos' partnership with The Inn spans over 20 years, growing from grassroots volunteerism into a robust corporate executive sponsorship. In 2024, Leidos deepened this commitment with a $2.5 million donation to The Inn's Building Extraordinary Capital Campaign. This critical investment supports a 25% increase in the Inn's capacity, expanding access to care for up to 3,000 patients annually.

The gala served as a powerful reminder of what's possible when compassion, commitment, and community come together. With the help of Leidos and fellow partners, the event raised more than $1.83 million to help sustain and grow The Inn's vital programs.

Leidos was represented by senior leaders, including Tom Bell, CEO; Liz Porter, president of the Health and Civil Sector; and Milad Bahrami, senior vice president of Health Solutions and board member for The Children's Inn. The featured video below highlighted Leidos leaders and the many employees who have supported The Inn through hands-on volunteerism, from serving family dinners to leading donation drives and bringing joy through holiday decorating. These efforts demonstrate a strong culture of service and a commitment to supporting families facing serious illness, both clinically and emotionally.

"This work goes beyond any one partnership," Porter said. "It's about showing up with heart, being part of a community, and doing what we can to lift each other up. That's why we continue to stand alongside The Inn, not just with funding, but with time, care, and a deep sense of respect for the families."

As The Children's Inn continues to grow its impact, the support of committed partners remains essential. For Leidos, this partnership is a direct reflection of who we are as a company. As an innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health, we are honored to stand alongside The Inn, helping make it possible for every family seeking treatment at NIH to be met with world-class care-and with comfort, dignity, and a place to call home. A place free of financial burden and full of hope.

