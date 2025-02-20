MAXIMUS: Helping Pennsylvanians Access Health Coverage by Understanding Their Needs and Preferences

The Pennsylvania Enrollment Assistance Program (PA EAP) helps Medicaid-eligible residents learn about their benefits and select the best health plans and providers for themselves and their families. The state offers many ways for people to engage with these services-including through digital platforms, during community outreach presentations, and by phone.

As demand for convenient online options grows, states are enhancing the digital presence of their programs and introducing new technology-based solutions. For PA EAP, Maximus delivered an award-winning website and mobile app .

The website offers residents an efficient way to learn about their Medicaid benefits, find providers and health plans, and enroll in or change a health plan. When Maximus designed the website, we developed frequently asked questions in plain language, to provide clear and actionable program information. We also ensured the site was accessible to all.

The mobile app streamlines the enrollment process and allows residents to compare health plans and find providers, directly from their smartphones. When Maximus developed the app, we applied a human-centered design so people could use it to easily manage their coverage. Today, app users can compare health plans, enroll in or change plans, find or change primary care providers, get directions to nearby providers or hospitals, and access important information in English or Spanish. Since its launch in 2022, the app has been downloaded more than 100,000 times.

As we continue to enhance the customer experience and meet people's evolving preferences for engagement, we remain committed to the impact of our work and its significance to the people we serve.

