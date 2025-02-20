Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) ("Argan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Orlandi as the Chief Executive Officer of its subsidiary, SMC Infrastructure Solutions ("SMCiS").

Brian Orlandi brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the infrastructure and construction sectors, making him the ideal leader to guide SMCiS into its next phase of growth and innovation. With over 25 years of industry experience, Mr. Orlandi has demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving operational excellence, fostering strategic partnerships, and spearheading transformative growth initiatives. Prior to joining SMCiS, Mr. Orlandi served as Vice President and General Manager for Timberline Communications Inc., led the New Site Build Team for Empire Telecom in New England, and held key leadership roles on major infrastructure projects for Vertex Towers, Varsity Wireless, American Tower, and Crown Castle. In his new role, Mr. Orlandi will focus on expanding the market presence of SMCiS, enhancing customer satisfaction, and driving sustainable growth through innovation and strategic execution. This appointment represents a significant step in aligning the operations of SMCiS with Argan's commitment to excellence and innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian Orlandi as the new CEO of SMCiS," said David Watson, CEO of Argan. "His visionary leadership, combined with his deep understanding of our industry, position him perfectly to advance the SMCiS mission to deliver top-tier infrastructure solutions to customers while achieving ambitious growth objectives."

"I am honored to join SMCiS as CEO," said Brian Orlandi. "SMCiS has a strong foundation providing services in the commercial and government sectors, a talented, customer-centric team, and a clear vision for the future. I am excited to lead our dedicated team and collaborate with esteemed partners to deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders while positioning SMCiS as a leader in the infrastructure industry."

About SMC Infrastructure Solutions

SMC Infrastructure Solutions, a subsidiary of Argan, Inc., specializes in delivering comprehensive utility infrastructure solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. With a focus on safety, quality, reliability, and sustainability, SMCiS is dedicated to building infrastructure that allows for more robust and productive networks and systems worldwide.

For more information about SMCiS, please visit www.SMCiS.com

About Argan, Inc.

Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) is a publicly traded holding company with subsidiaries that provide services to the power generation, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. Argan is committed to delivering long-term value through strategic growth and operational excellence. Argan's primary business is providing a full range of construction and related services to the power industry. Argan's service offerings focus on the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants and renewable energy facilities, along with related commissioning, maintenance, project development and technical consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated industrial construction, fabrication and plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services.

For more information about Argan, Inc., please visit www.arganinc.com

