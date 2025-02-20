ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia (NOK) Thursday announced the integration of 415 legacy TR-069 broadband devices into its Corteca Cloud, now supporting both TR-069 and TR-369 protocols. This upgrade provides CSPs with a unified platform to manage legacy and modern broadband devices, simplifying in-home Wi-Fi connectivity and device management.For two decades, the TR-069 protocol has managed around 1 billion broadband devices globally, enabling remote provisioning and maintenance of CPE by CSPs. While the new TR-369 protocol offers advanced capabilities, full migration will take years. Nokia's Corteca Cloud supports both protocols, ensuring seamless device management today while preparing for future transitions.Nokia's Corteca Cloud helps CSPs transition smoothly from TR-069 to TR-369 with a unified management platform. It enhances scalability by supporting multiple devices, including third-party hardware, while simplifying operations. Remote configuration, troubleshooting, and upgrades reduce on-site visits, and automated Wi-Fi monitoring lowers support costs by proactively resolving issues.Justin Doucette, Nokia's Head of WiFi and Software for Fixed Networks, emphasized the need for a flexible transition rather than a forced migration. He stated that by supporting both TR-069 and TR-369, Nokia's Corteca Cloud enables service providers to manage current networks while seamlessly preparing for future advancements. The solution offers a smooth evolution path with unified visibility and control.NOK is currently trading at $4.981 or 0.6263% higher on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX