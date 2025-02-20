EnerSys(NYSE: ENS), a global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, will preview their new NexSys BESS energy storage system and Synova Sync charger concepts at upcoming LogiMAT and ProMat trade shows. These advanced technologies will help operations better manage energy supply and costs enhancing operational resilience amidst the global energy transition.

These new innovations enable organizations to more efficiently store and utilize energy from time- and condition-dependent renewable sources such as wind and solar. The NexSys BESS energy storage system also enables operations to better manage energy costs via "peak shaving" from the traditional electric grid storing energy during periods with lower utility rates for use during periods with higher rates.

The advanced Synova Sync charger delivers exceptional efficiency and charging performance, featuring two-way data and energy flow capabilities that allow operations to pull energy from equipment back into centralized storage if needed. Both the NexSys BESS energy storage system and Synova Sync charger also provide cloud-based data reporting for enhanced energy and operational management.

"These new products enhance our customers' management of energy, especially those facing possible shortages and high peak hour rates. Whether drawing from the electrical grid or renewables like solar and wind, our new energy storage solutions enable customers to control their energy supply and costs more directly, which is becoming increasingly important in our marketplace," said Kerry Philips, Vice President of Global Product Management for Motive Power at EnerSys.

These advanced, next-generation products enable businesses to minimize utility costs while helping stabilize energy for their operations to make them more resilient. When combined, the NexSys BESS energy storage system and Synova Sync charger form a reliable foundation for on-site microgrids efficiently storing, managing, and utilizing energy from the traditional grid and various on-site generation sources.

"As the world transitions to a new energy paradigm, these innovations greatly expand the operational benefits of our current product portfolio enabling customers to better control energy costs and leverage their investment for on-site generation projects," stated Christina Warn, Global Director of Marketing for Motive Power at EnerSys. "When combined with our fleet data modeling capabilities and unparalleled portfolio of battery technologies, these new offerings help customers truly optimize and manage energy across their entire operation."

The new NexSys BESS energy storage system and next generation Synova Sync charger, along with the Company's portfolio of turnkey power solutions, will be showcased to visitors at the EnerSys trade show stands at LogiMat (Stand 10B09) in Stuttgart, Germany, from March 11-13, 2025, and the following week at ProMat (Booth S612) in Chicago, Illinois, USA, from March 17-20, 2025.

For more information about EnerSys and its full line of products, systems, and support, visit www.enersys.com or contact your local EnerSys® representative.

To view this release online, please visit: COMPANY NEWS

About EnerSys

EnerSys is a global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications and designs, manufactures, and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. The company goes to market through four lines of business: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty and New Ventures. Energy Systems, which combine power conversion, power distribution, energy storage, and enclosures, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, portable power solutions for soldiers in the field, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. New Ventures provides energy storage and management systems for various applications including demand charge reduction, utility back-up power, and dynamic fast charging for electric vehicles. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. To learn more about EnerSys please visit https://www.enersys.com/en/

Sustainability

Sustainability at EnerSys is about more than just the benefits and impacts of our products. Our commitment to sustainability encompasses many important environmental, social and governance issues. Sustainability is a fundamental part of how we manage our own operations. Minimizing our environmental footprint is a priority. Sustainability is our commitment to our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. Our products facilitate positive environmental, social and economic impacts around the world. To learn more visit: www.enersys.com/en/about-us/sustainability.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

EnerSys is making this statement in order to satisfy the "Safe Harbor" provision contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any of the statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may include forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. A forward-looking statement predicts, projects, or uses future events as expectations or possibilities. Forward-looking statements may be based on expectations concerning future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to operations and the economic environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements, please see our risk factors as disclosed in the "Risk Factors" section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by EnerSys on its website or otherwise. EnerSys does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

For more information visit www.enersys.com 2025 EnerSys. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks and logos are the property of EnerSys and its affiliates unless otherwise noted. Subject to revisions without prior notice. E.&O.E.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250220924028/en/

Contacts:

Chris Behan

Sr. Marketing Manager, Motive Power Americas

ENERSYS

Tel: +1 813-613-2350

Email: christopher.behan@enersys.com



Izabela Sikorska

Marketing Manager MP EMEA APAC

ENERSYS

Tel: +44 (0) 7710854767

Email: izabela.sikorska@uk.enersys.com