WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) released earnings for its full year that increased from last yearThe company's earnings totaled $896.29 million, or $2.74 per share. This compares with $556.89 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $23.155 billion from $22.726 billion last year.Live Nation Entertainment Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $896.29 Mln. vs. $556.89 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.74 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $23.155 Bln vs. $22.726 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX