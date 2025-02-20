WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerging research indicates that disposable plastic containers may introduce hazardous chemicals into food, potentially elevating the risk of cardiovascular disease.A study conducted by scientists at Ningxia Medical University in China revealed that heating plastic containers can cause chemical additives to leach into food and beverages, leading to concerning physiological changes.In laboratory experiments on rats, researchers detected significant disruptions in gut microbiota and evidence of cardiac damage after just three months of exposure to plastic contaminants.The rodents exhibited structural heart tissue abnormalities, inflammation, mitochondrial swelling, and even bleeding between myocardial cells. Additionally, their blood showed elevated levels of inflammatory markers, which are known contributors to cardiovascular disease.Even brief exposure to plastic leachates-comprising chemicals such as BPA, phthalates, and plasticizers-resulted in pronounced alterations in gut microbiota and inflammatory responses.These findings align with other recent studies demonstrating the accumulation of microplastics in human blood clots and organs. While further research is necessary to confirm these effects in humans, the authors advise exercising caution by avoiding plastic containers for hot food.As plastic exposure emerges as a potential cardiovascular risk factor, reducing daily plastic use may be a prudent step toward better health.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX