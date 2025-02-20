New Holland at the 2025 International Agricultural Show with the T7.270 Methane Power

CNH brand, New Holland, will be present at the Salon International de l'Agriculture (SIA) at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, the annual meeting place for French agriculture.

The T7.270 Methane Power will be presented to the public to illustrate the New Holland brand's commitment to decarbonising agriculture. The event is being held from 22 February to 2 March.

The New Holland stand is promoting a mature, virtuous solution that helps farms to be self-sufficient in energy. Since 2022 New Holland has been marketing the T6.180, the first tractor over 120 hp to run on an alternative fuel.

"With more than 730 methanisation sites injecting biomethane into the transmission and distribution networks, France is the European leader in green gas. The T7.270 Methane Power, which will start to be delivered at the beginning of 2026, is part of this dynamic, enabling farmers to regain unprecedented energy autonomy and powerful levers to decarbonise their production without changing their working habits or their fleet of hitched implements, " says Carlo Lambro, President of the New Holland brand.

The advantages of using biomethane to fuel machinery:

Energy autonomy: cost control over the long term

Very significant reduction in pollutant emissions (-66% in nitrogen oxides, -98% in fine particles)

Reducing machine noise.

No impact on driving or performance.

Refuelling as quick as diesel.

