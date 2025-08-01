

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CNH Industrial N.V. (1CNHI.MI) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $217 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $404 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CNH Industrial N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $216 million or $0.17 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 14.2% to $4.71 billion from $5.49 billion last year.



CNH Industrial N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $217 Mln. vs. $404 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $4.71 Bln vs. $5.49 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.50 - $0.70



