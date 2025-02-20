WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Copart, Inc. (CPRT) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $387.40 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $325.64 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 14.0% to $1.163 billion from $1.020 billion last year.Copart, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $387.40 Mln. vs. $325.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $1.163 Bln vs. $1.020 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX