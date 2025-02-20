WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN):Earnings: -$187.53 million in Q4 vs. $12.49 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$4.90 in Q4 vs. $0.33 in the same period last year. Excluding items, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $28.84 million or $0.75 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.49 per share Revenue: $734.71 million in Q4 vs. $818.27 million in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX