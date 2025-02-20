WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) released a profit for its full year that increased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $1.972 billion, or $0.4034 per share. This compares with $1.030 billion, or $0.2121 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 43.5% to $11.517 billion from $8.028 billion last year.Nu Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.972 Bln. vs. $1.030 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.4034 vs. $0.2121 last year. -Revenue: $11.517 Bln vs. $8.028 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX