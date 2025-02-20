CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - QBE Insurance Group Ltd. (QBE.AX), Thursday announced net profit after tax of $1.779 billion for the fiscal year 2024, compared to $1.355 billion in the previous year.Gross written premium increased to $22.395 billion from last year's $21.748 billion.Net investment income declined to $1.310 billion from $1.369 billion in the prior year.Insurance revenue was $21.778 billion compared to $20.826 billion in 2023.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX