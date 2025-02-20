Alamar Biosciences, Inc.: Alamar Biosciences Launches Certified Service Provider Program to Expand Access to NULISA technology for Academic and Biopharmaceutical Researchers

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamar Biosciences, a company powering precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease, is proud to announce the launch of its Certified Service Provider (CSP) Program, designed to expand access to its cutting-edge NULISA assays in academia and biopharmaceutical research.

The newly established CSP Program provides researchers with a scalable, cost-effective way to access Alamar's NULISA technology, enabling high-sensitivity, highly multiplexed protein quantification for a wide range of applications. By partnering with expert service providers, Alamar aims to empower scientists with greater flexibility and access to world-class analytical services.

Currently, six distinguished service provider laboratories have received CSP certification to date and are actively accepting projects, including:

ognosys (Switzerland/ USA) - Specialty proteomics CRO offering precise proteome quantification through mass spectrometry and multiplex assays, delivering insights from biomarker discovery to biomarker monitoring in clinical trials. Banner Health (Arizona, USA) - Research services for neuro-degenerative illnesses including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementias.





Emtherapro (Georgia, USA) - Advancing discovery and validation of novel biomarkers that can be used for risk profiling, diagnosis, monitoring, prognosis, prediction, pharmacodynamics and safety.





ESYA Labs (UK/ USA) - Multi-modal diagnostic solutions for Brain health screening.





Frontage Labs - Services for biomarker assay development, validation, and sample analysis.





Sapient (San Diego, USA) - Comprehensive multi-omics solutions (proteomics, metabolomics, lipidomics) to enable target ID, biomarker discovery, and translational and clinical development.

"We are thrilled to launch the Certified Service Provider Program to make our NULISA technology more accessible to the research community," said Yuling Luo, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and CEO of Alamar Biosciences. "By collaborating with these trusted service providers, we are ensuring that researchers have the support and expertise they need to drive groundbreaking discoveries in protein biomarker research."

The CSP Program represents a significant milestone in Alamar's goal to accelerate scientific advancements through innovative assay solutions. Researchers can now engage with certified partners to execute their projects with confidence, knowing they are working with labs that meet Alamar's rigorous standards for quality and performance.

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.

Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company with a mission to power precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. The company's proprietary NULISA Platform along with the ARGO HT System work seamlessly with the latest advances in genomics to achieve single digit attomolar detection sensitivity, greatly surpassing the most sensitive protein detection technology on the market today. For more information, please visit alamarbio.com.

