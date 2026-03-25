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WKN: A2DM8U | ISIN: US23355L1061 | Ticker-Symbol: 2XT
Frankfurt
25.03.26 | 08:21
9,998 Euro
-3,54 % -0,367
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
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DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
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DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,26010,37014:40
10,26010,37014:40
PR Newswire
25.03.2026 14:24 Uhr
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DXC Technology Company: DXC Named Among Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies 2026

"This recognition comes at a moment when the enterprise AI conversation is shifting from experimentation to real operational impact," said Holly Grant, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation, DXC Technology. "That is exactly where DXC plays, helping customers move from isolated AI pilots to integrated, scalable systems that change how their business runs. We are proud of this milestone, and it belongs to the teams across DXC who deliver that impact every day."

Over the last year, DXC has re-introduced its brand with a refreshed visual identity, signaling its commitment to delivering integrated, AI-first solutions. Chief among those solutions is Xponential, a next-generation AI orchestration blueprint designed to seamlessly integrate people, processes, and technology to operationalize AI securely and responsibly. Xponential includes DXC's Human+ approach, focused on building AI around people and pairing intelligent systems with human expertise. To further this mission, in March 2026 DXC launched LabX, its AI-native product incubation lab, delivering production-ready AI solutions in 90 days or less.

With a focus on co-innovation alongside customers, helping them move from AI ambition to enterprise-scale outcomes, DXC has opened three new AI and customer experience centers in London, Warsaw, and Manila within the last year. In addition, DXC launched AdvisoryX, a global advisory and consulting group designed to help enterprises address their most complex strategic, operational, and technology challenges.

Fortune partners with Statista R, a global leader in developing rankings for companies, brands, and products, to determine America's Most Innovative Companies based on product innovation, process innovation, and innovative culture. Surveys are deployed to both employees and experts to gather views on internal and external innovation efforts. Those results are combined with a patent analysis, provided by LexisNexis, and evaluated through a scoring model to determine the 300 companies with the highest scores that are included on the list. The full list of 2026 honorees can be viewed here.

Learn more about how DXC is driving innovation in AI at dxc.com.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations - helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ashley Houk-Temple, Media Relations, ashley.houktemple@dxc.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942157/DXC_Technology_Company_DXC_Named_Among_Fortune_s_America_s_Most.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dxc-named-among-fortunes-americas-most-innovative-companies-2026-302724890.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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