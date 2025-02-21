Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations Announces U.S. Listing on the OTCQB Market

Onco-Innovations Limited (CSE:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt: W1H,WKN: A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB marketplace under the symbol "ONNVF". The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "ONCO".

The listing on the OTCQB is a step in enhancing the Company's visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors. This milestone is expected to expand Onco-Innovations' visibility in the U.S. investment market.

"This listing marks a significant milestone for Onco-Innovations, allowing us to engage more effectively with U.S. investors and offering us the ability to expand our shareholder base. We are committed to driving innovation in oncology and believe this increased accessibility will support our long-term growth," said Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of the Company.

The OTCQB Venture Market provides an established platform for early-stage and growth companies to enhance their visibility in the U.S. market. Real-time quotes and market information on Onco-Innovations can be found at www.otcmarkets.com.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to prevent and cure cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours, setting new standards in cancer treatment. Onco's commitment to excellence and innovation drives it to develop advanced therapies that improve patient outcomes and offer hope in the fight against cancer.

