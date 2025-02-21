TOKYO, Feb 21, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced the results of the latest NEC Innovation Challenge, a global accelerator program sponsored by NEC and partner companies that invites startup companies across the globe to apply and submit innovative solutions under the four key themes of Healthcare, Sustainability, Digital Operational Excellence, and Media/Entertainment. The first program was held in 2022, making the NEC Innovation Challenge 2024 the organization's third event. During the application period from August 22 to October 4, 2024, 708 applications were submitted.Eight startup companies passed through the primary screening, interviewing and mentoring phases, then participated in a final screening held online on February 14, 2025. As a result of the final judging after each company's pitch, the winners of the NEC Award, NOFF Award (NOFF: NEC Orchestrating Future Fund), and DNP Award (DNP: Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.) were decided.1. NEC AwardThe winning company may select one of the following options.First option:Provided with opportunities to collaborate with NEC and a 2.2 million yen prize to accelerate collaboration.Second option:Opportunity to explore business development in Japan with support from NEC. Travel expenses up to 2.2 million yen and collaboration assistance with internal teams, partners, and stakeholders.Winning startupCompany name (country): new windowPrevu3D Inc. (Canada)Theme: Digital Operational ExcellenceOverview: Converts point cloud data from factories and plants into high-resolution, lightweight 3D digital twin spaces2. NOFF AwardOpportunity to discuss investment from the NEC Orchestrating Future Fund (NOFF) which is an ecosystem-type corporate venture capital (CVC) fund managed by Translink Capital.Winning startupCompany name (country): Prevu3D Inc. (Canada)Theme: Digital Operational ExcellenceOverview: Converts point cloud data from factories and plants into high-resolution, lightweight 3D digital twin spaces3. DNP AwardProviding opportunities to collaborate with DNP for POC implementation and/or be able to discuss potential funding support for developing the business.Winning startupCompany name (country): new windowAlgae Scope Ltd. (Italy)Theme: SustainabilityOverview: Develops 100% seaweed-based bio-coating materials as an alternative to increasingly regulated PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances)"Congratulations to all the startups awarded at the NEC Innovation Challenge 2024. DNP is honored to have participated in this wonderful program as a Platinum Partner. We were deeply moved by the passion and creativity of those who proposed innovative solutions in various fields. Leveraging our unique strengths in Printing and Information DNP will continue to create new value and contribute to society in collaboration with NEC and startups," said Ryota Chiba, Senior Corporate Officer, DNP."NEC regards collaboration with startups around the world as an important strategy, and we received many applications for the 2024 program. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all those who applied. We are delighted to have been able to work with DNP and other sponsoring companies to create new value. We are confident that we can create innovative solutions by combining the cutting-edge products of the winning startups with DNP's advanced technological capabilities and business base, and NEC's expertise. Going forward, NEC will continue to promote collaboration and create innovation," said Shigeki Wada, Corporate Senior Vice President, NEC Corporation.NEC Innovation Challenge 2024 siteURL: https://nec.agorize.com/en/challenges/nec-innovation-challenge-2024/About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.