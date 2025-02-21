CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The yen fell to 2-day lows of 158.23 against the euro, 190.93 against the pound and 167.71 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 156.97, 189.38 and 166.43, respectively.Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 150.74 and 106.34 from Thursday's closing quotes of 149.48 and 105.46, respectively.Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen slid to 2-day lows of 96.50 and 86.90 from Thursday's closing quotes of 95.71 and 86.17, respectively.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 162.00 against the euro, 194.00 against the pound, 173.00 against the franc, 156.00 against the greenback, 108.00 against the loonie, 98.00 against the aussie and 88.00 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX