TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's private sector logged the fastest growth in five months in February, underpinned by sustained growth in services activity, flash survey data from S&P Global showed on Friday.The au Jibun Bank flash composite output index rose to 51.6 in February from 51.1 in the previous month. The index signaled the fastest growth in the private sector in five months.The services activity grew at a faster pace, while the manufacturing sector continued to contract in February. The services Purchasing Managers' Index registered 53.1, up from 53.0 in January.The manufacturing PMI climbed slightly to 48.9 in February from 48.7 in the previous month. The manufacturing output index posted 48.6, up from 47.3 in January.