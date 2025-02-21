BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Sika AG (SXYAY.PK) reported earnings for its full year that increased from last yearThe company's earnings came in at CHF1.245 billion, or CHF7.76 per share. This compares with CHF1.062 billion, or CHF6.65 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to CHF11.763 billion from CHF11.238 billion last year.Sika AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: CHF1.245 Bln. vs. CHF1.062 Bln. last year. -EPS: CHF7.76 vs. CHF6.65 last year. -Revenue: CHF11.763 Bln vs. CHF11.238 Bln last year.At its Annual General Meeting on March 25, for the full-year 2024, the company will propose a gross dividend of CHF 3.60 per share, an increase of 9.1 percent from last year.Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, Sika expects sales growth of 3 to 6 percent in local currencies. The company expects a further over-proportional increase in EBITDA and an expansion of the EBITDA margin in the range of 19.5 to 19.8 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX