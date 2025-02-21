BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Flash composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales and public sector finance data. Economists forecast retail sales to grow 0.4 percent on month in January, in contrast to the 0.3 percent fall in December. Public sector net borrowing is seen at GBP 20.1 billion in January.At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office INSEE releases business sentiment survey data. The business confidence index is forecast to rise to 96 in February from 95 in January.At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes France's composite PMI data. The flash composite output index is forecast to rise to 48.0 in February from 47.6 in the previous month.At 3.30 am ET, Germany's flash PMI survey data is due. Economists forecast the composite PMI to rise to 50.8 in February from 50.5 in January.At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone flash PMI survey results are due. The composite output index is seen at 50.5 in February, up from 50.2 in the previous month.Half an hour later, S&P Global publishes flash composite PMI survey data. Economists forecast the composite index to fall slightly to 50.5 in February from 50.6 in the previous month.At 10.00 am ET, the European Commission publishes euro area consumer sentiment survey results. The flash sentiment index is expected to rise to -14.0 in February from -14.2 in January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX