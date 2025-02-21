SciBase: New study shows significant improved clinical accuracy with Nevisense for both US and German dermatologists

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders announced today, that an article comparing US and German dermatologists improved biopsy decisions following the addition of Nevisense (EIS) as a decision support tool was recently published in SKIN, the Journal of Cutaneous Medicine. The article compares two corresponding studies, one conducted in the US and one in Germany, with the aim to evaluate how Nevisense (EIS) impacted dermatologist's biopsy decisions. The findings were that for both groups the addition of dermoscopy and even more so Nevisense (EIS) as decision support tools significantly improved biopsy decision accuracy. Findings revealed that American dermatologists had a higher rate of correct biopsy decisions for malignant melanomas (MMs) compared to their German counterparts. However, German dermatologists showed greater accuracy in avoiding unnecessary biopsies of benign pigmented skin lesions.

The article further discusses the potential reasons for this difference between the countries and that practice patterns, training, and malpractice concerns (especially in the US) may explain the higher biopsy rates of benign lesions in the US. These results underscore the utility of EIS as a complementary tool to dermoscopy, enhancing the accuracy of biopsy decisions and improving patient outcomes

"It is an interesting article showing the positive effects of adding Nevisense and EIS as a decision support tool. Cultural differences can also be seen between German and US physicians where US dermatologist's are more afraid to miss a melanoma and therefore have a higher biopsy rate while in Germany they try to avoid unnecessary biopsies. The key message is that Nevisense can secure a better decision for the patient," says Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase.

The article can be found here: https://skin.dermsquared.com/skin/article/view/3172

Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0)73 856 42 65

E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/new-study-shows-significant-improved-clinical-accuracy-with-nevisense-for-both-us-and-german-dermato,c4109216

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/4109216/3278242.pdf PM EIS US DE eng final

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-study-shows-significant-improved-clinical-accuracy-with-nevisense-for-both-us-and-german-dermatologists-302382170.html