SciBase Expands Its Intellectual Property Portfolio to include the analysis of the epithelial skin barrier with New European Patent

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") [STO: SCIB], a leading developer of AI-based diagnostic solutions for skin disorders, announces that it has been granted a new European patent, EP3876835B1 "Medical Devices for Analyzing Epithelial Barrier Function", further strengthening its already extensive intellectual property portfolio. This newly granted patent aligns with the company's strategic focus on developing medical and research solutions that advance the understanding of the epithelial skin barrier. The patent supports SciBase efforts to deliver technologies that provide deeper insights into skin barrier function in both disease contexts and broader healthcare applications.

"To apply for and being granted patents, thereby safeguarding the innovations that SciBase continues to develop - together with our highly valued collaborators - is an important part of our strategy. This patent strengthens our long-term position in a field where we see significant potential for growth. I would like to extend our sincere thanks to Professor Cezmi Akdis, whose contributions were instrumental in both the formulation and data collection phases of this patent application," said Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase.

This Patent covers assessing and monitoring epithelial barrier function of a subject in vivo (living person) using electrical impedance measurements, including:

Detecting drug effects on patients and for determining patient response on epithelial skin barrier delivery in vivo.

Improved medical device for screening epithelial skin barrier function in vivo.

Analyzing epithelial skin barrier in vivo with a method that is stable against influence from environmental factors.

The patent expires in 2039 and covers PCT in the European region.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

