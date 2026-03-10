Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.03.2026 13:30 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SciBase: New Study Positions Nevisense's EIS as a valuable and sensitive tool for assessing skin barrier impairment

STOCKHOLM, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of AI-based diagnostic solutions for skin disorders, is pleased to announce the publication of a pivotal study in the leading journal Contact Dermatitis. The study, titled "Assessing Skin Barrier Integrity: A Comparative Study Using Transepidermal Water Loss, Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy and Corneometry," confirms that Nevisense Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) is a robust and effective method for studying skin barrier integrity. The research compared Nevisense EIS technology against traditional metrics like Transepidermal Water Loss (TEWL) and Corneometry, evaluating their ability to detect barrier disruption in human in vivo models.

Key Scientific findings from the study:

  • Higher Sensitivity: EIS captured early, and subtle structural changes not detected by TEWL measurement, highlighting its value for quantifying skin barrier impairment and complementing established methods.
  • Early Biomarker Potential: The authors note that EIS is dependent on cell cohesion and lipid composition, whereas TEWL reflects water flux across the epidermis. Taken together, these findings highlight the potential of EIS to serve as a sensitive complementary method for barrier assessment and a potential early biomarker for skin barrier damage.

"This study further validates EIS and Nevisense as a powerful tool for assessing skin barrier impairment," said Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase. "By offering a robust complement to traditional methods, Nevisense enables researchers and product developers to directly monitor skin barrier integrity and gain deeper insight into the skin's structural condition."

The article recently published in Contact Dermatitis Volume 94, Issue 4, April 2026, Pages 317-433 can be found here: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/cod.70080

For further information, please contact:
Pia Renaudin, CEO
Phone: +46 73 206 98 02
Email: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):
DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
Tel: +46 8 588 68 570
Email: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase and Nevisense
SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/new-study-positions-nevisense-s-eis-as-a-valuable-and-sensitive-tool-for-assessing-skin-barrier-impa,c4319118

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/4319118/3975441.pdf

PR EIS TEWL

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-study-positions-nevisenses-eis-as-a-valuable-and-sensitive-tool-for-assessing-skin-barrier-impairment-302709462.html

