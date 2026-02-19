Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.02.2026
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
WKN: A14UAW | ISIN: SE0007045414
Frankfurt
18.02.26 | 08:19
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
19.02.2026 14:18 Uhr
93 Leser
SciBase's Nevisense (EIS) Included in the US NCCN Guidelines for Melanoma which supports the use of EIS in the detection of melanoma

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of AI-based diagnostic solutions for skin disorders, today announced that Nevisense (EIS) is included in the US National Comprehensive Cancer Network(NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology formelanoma. The guidelines refer to EIS as a diagnostic support technology to aid in the detection of melanoma.

NCCN develops the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines), which are recognized as the standard for clinical policy and patient care in oncology.

"The inclusion of Nevisense (electrical impedance spectroscopy) in the NCCN Guidelines underscores the importance of objective technologies in melanoma detection," said Dr. Alexander Meves, MD, dermatologist, professor at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine. Dr. Alexander Meves added, "Guideline inclusion helps clinicians understand how technologies like Nevisense fit into established clinical strategies focused on earlier detection."

"Including electrical impedance spectroscopy in these guidelines reflects the ongoing need in melanoma detection to incorporate objective data that improves clinical judgment," said Dr. Darrell Rigel, MD, Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the New York University (NYU), and Past President of the American Academy of Dermatology. "While visual assessment and dermoscopy have long been shown to improve melanoma detection rates, our published clinical research demonstrates that adding Nevisense (EIS) provides a further statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement."

"As melanoma incidence continues to rise, the need for earlier and more accurate assessment has never been greater," said Pia Renaudin CEO of SciBase. "NCCN Guidelines highlights the critical role of advanced, non-invasive, point-of-care technologies like Nevisense in helping clinicians detect melanoma earlier and improve outcomes for patients."

For further information please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO,
Phone. +46732069802
E-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
Tel: +46 8 588 68 570
E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/scibase-s-nevisense--eis--included-in-the-us-nccn-guidelines-for-melanoma-which-supports-the-use-of-,c4310198

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/4310198/3942959.pdf

Press Release NCCN - final

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scibases-nevisense-eis-included-in-the-us-nccn-guidelines-for-melanoma-which-supports-the-use-of-eis-in-the-detection-of-melanoma-302692628.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
