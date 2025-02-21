Anzeige
Freitag, 21.02.2025

WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
München
21.02.25
08:00 Uhr
0,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
21.02.2025 08:31 Uhr
Coinsilium Group Limited: Otomato Web3 Agent Protocol Launch

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Otomato Web3 Agent Protocol Launch 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Otomato Web3 Agent Protocol Launch 
21-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Otomato Web3 Agent Protocol Launch 
 
London, UK, 21 February 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and 
venture builder is pleased to provide an update on portfolio company Otomato Web3 Agent Protocol ('Otomato'), a 
protocol that empowers users to create autonomous agents that seamlessly manage both on-chain and off-chain tasks with 
no coding required. 
Otomato Enters First Deployment Phase 
Otomato has officially commenced the first phase of the launch of the Otomato.xyz platform, the flagship application of 
its Web3 agent protocol, now open to whitelisted users. This milestone marks a significant step forward in Otomato's 
roadmap, ensuring the platform's readiness ahead of its full public launch, scheduled for Q2 2025. This phased rollout 
allows for rigorous testing and refinement, reinforcing the foundation for broader adoption and the forthcoming token 
launch. 
The Otomato platform is designed to streamline Web3 interactions through advanced automation and seamless integration. 
Offering a comprehensive suite of functionalities-including DeFi management, yield optimisation, portfolio tracking, 
NFT sniping, gaming automations, real-time notifications, and workflow integrations-Otomato enhances efficiency and 
accessibility across industries such as gaming, entertainment, and finance. 
As part of its pre-launch strategy, Otomato has secured strategic partnerships with multiple Layer 2 blockchains and 
Decentralised Finance (DeFi) platforms, strengthening its ecosystem. A key collaboration with Ironclad Finance, a 
lending platform on MODE Network, an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain with more that 367k users, enables Otomato users to 
monitor lending markets for optimal yield opportunities and execute automated actions based on stablecoin performance. 
The Otomato team recently captured the spotlight by securing first place in the competitive Proof of Pitch competition 
at NFT Paris, one of Europe's leading crypto conferences, held on February 13-14. 
With these developments, Otomato continues to lay the groundwork for an innovative, automated Web3 experience, 
reinforcing its trajectory towards a full-scale launch in Q2. 
Otomato's Expanding Use Cases 
Otomato has identified over 1,500 real-world applications for its Web3 automation platform, demonstrating its 
versatility across various sectors. Some key use cases include: 
   -- DeFAi (DeFi + AI) Agents - Automating portfolio rebalancing based on real-time yield fluctuations in 
  crypto assets. 
   -- Social Agents - Enabling on-chain actions triggered by social media posts on X, creating dynamic and 
  responsive engagement mechanisms. 
   -- Cross-Chain Arbitrage - Executing trades across Ethereum-compatible blockchains, capitalizing on market 
  inefficiencies in real-time. 
These use cases highlight Otomato's role in enhancing automation, efficiency, and profitability across Web3 ecosystems. 
Coinsilium's Strategic Investment in Otomato 
Coinsilium holds a strategic investment in the Otomato Web3 Automation Protocol, reinforcing its commitment to the 
growth and development of the platform. As announced on 3 July 2024, this investment was made through a USD 75,000 
Simple Agreement for Future Tokens ("SAFT") in the "Early Backers" round, with an option to acquire an additional USD 
150,150 in future protocol tokens, subject to a vesting schedule. 
In addition to its investment, Coinsilium has the rights to earn 7.5% of all revenues generated by the Otomato.xyz 
platform up to the Token Listing Event ("TGE"). These revenues will primarily be derived from affiliate fees on 
automated actions executed through integrated protocols, as well as transaction fees for interactions initiated via the 
platform. 
This investment, alongside Coinsilium's ongoing collaboration with Otomato, underscores its strategic approach to Web3 
innovation, ensuring alignment with high-growth opportunities in blockchain automation and decentralised finance. 
Coinsilium's Ongoing Collaboration with Otomato 
Coinsilium maintains an active strategic collaboration with Otomato, which aims to leverage its advanced automation 
technologies to enhance efficiencies across blockchain and digital asset management. As announced 2 January 2025, this 
partnership includes the integration of Otomato's automation capabilities to optimise Coinsilium's digital asset 
treasury holdings. 
Additionally, as announced on 21 January 2025 Otomato's co-founder, Clement Hecquet, now serves as Strategic Advisor to 
Coinsilium, contributing to the refinement and execution of the Company's cryptocurrency treasury strategy. 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer of Coinsilium, commented: 
"The Otomato platform is already attracting strong interest from the DeFi and crypto investment community, as 
demonstrated by its first-place achievement in the highly competitive Proof of Pitch competition at NFT Paris, one of 
Europe's premier crypto conferences, held on February 13-14. Stablecoins have also seen a significant surge in adoption 
over the past 12 months, with trading volumes reaching record levels across leading decentralised finance (DeFi) 
platforms. 
As individuals and institutions increasingly turn to stablecoins for liquidity, payments, and yield opportunities, we 
believe this trend will continue to gain momentum. Otomato is therefore well-positioned to play a key role in this 
evolving landscape, providing users with the automation tools needed to deploy yield optimisation and advanced trading 
strategies for stablecoins." 
 
Clement Hecquet, Co-Founder of Otomato commented: 
"The heart of our platform architecture is now fully developed and ready to scale. This milestone enables us to deploy 
new features at an unprecedented pace-bringing fresh use cases to life every week. Our recent win at the Proof of Pitch 
event in Paris, complete with a prize and substantial support from key partnerships, is a strong catalyst for 
accelerating our growth. I'm excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to innovate and drive value for our 
community." 
 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
 
 Coinsilium Group Limited        +350 2000 8223 
 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman   +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive      www.coinsilium.com 
 
 Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                     +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser 
 
 SI Capital Limited 
 Nick Emerson              +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
 (Broker)

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

About Otomato Web3 Automation Protocol

Otomato empowers anyone to create autonomous agents that seamlessly manage both on-chain and off-chain tasks-no coding required. From DeFi management and yield optimization to portfolio tracking, NFT sniping, gaming automations, real-time notifications, and workflow integrations, Otomato simplifies complex Web3 interactions. Designed for efficiency and accessibility, Otomato serves users across industries, from gaming and entertainment to finance and beyond.

Otomato.xyz is the first decentralised application of the Protocol and enables its users to create and automate their own Web3 strategies. Additionally, it ensures user control and security through account abstraction (ERC-4337), making blockchain automation accessible and efficient for everyone.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  376785 
EQS News ID:  2089369 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2089369&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 21, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
