ROCTOOL Roctool Celebrates 25 Years of Expertise with Induction Heating Solutions at JEC World 2025 21-Feb-2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Le Bourget-du-Lac, February 21st, 2025 - 8am CET Roctool Celebrates 25 Years of Expertise with Induction Heating Solutions at JEC World 2025 Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), specialist in mold heating and cooling technologies for plastics and composites, is pleased to announce its participation at JEC World 2025, the world's largest composites exhibition. With 25 years of innovation in composite manufacturing technologies, Roctool continues to shape the industry's future through its commitment to efficiency, sustainability, and high-performance solutions. Live Demonstration of the Light Induction Tooling (LITT) System At JEC World 2025, Roctool will present a live demonstration of its Light Induction Tooling (LITT) system, showcasing the powerful benefits of induction heating for fast and energy-efficient composite molding. Building on the success of last year's R-IDST heated platen technology, Roctool's LITT demonstration will highlight the system's ability to provide an Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) alternative, reduce cycle times, and improve energy efficiency. This demonstration will be conducted in collaboration with two leading material providers: Yuho and EcoTechnilin. Each partner will present a distinct material, demonstrating unique advantages in composite manufacturing: -- Yuho (Stand 6N107) will present their newest nonwoven, recycled carbon fiber, manufactured without needling. Hayate®-ST enhances surface quality by reducing spring back effects. -- EcoTechnilin (Stand 5C59) will showcase its advanced combination of natural fibers and thermoplastic resins. The unveiling of their new "Linstetik" material range highlights a product that combines structural performance, innovative design, and sustainability. High-Performance Solutions for Advanced Manufacturing Roctool's LITT system offers a range of key advantages: -- Out-Of-Autoclave (OOA) processing -- Short cycle times -- Low energy consumption with optimized tooling thickness configurations -- Patented induction heating technologies -- Suitable for high-temperature materials -- Turnkey solutions -- Advanced thermal simulation -- Compatibility with a wide range of tooling materials: nickel, steel, INVAR® -- A class surface quality Join Roctool at JEC World 2025 As Roctool celebrates its 25th anniversary, the company invites attendees to visit its booth in Hall 6, T90, and witness live demonstrations in the Live Demo Area, where they can discover the latest advancements in induction heating technology. Roctool's team will be available for meetings, technical discussions, and to provide insights on optimizing composite manufacturing processes. Additionally, in collaboration with ENRX, Roctool will unveil its compact 25 kW and 50 kW air-cooled generators, featuring an ergonomic redesign. Equipped with integrated handles for easy mobility, these lightweight yet powerful generators are designed for rapid deployment in production environments. The updated design is not only more aesthetic, but also improves functionality, thanks to enhanced accessibility and casing modifications. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact Edouard Philippe. We look forward to welcoming you to JEC World 2025! LIVE Demonstrations at JEC 2 demonstrations at each time slot Tuesday 4th March Wednesday 5th March Thursday 6th March 10:00 - 10:25 am 10:00 - 10:25 am 11:30 - 11:55 am 3:30 - 3:55 pm 12:00 - 12:25 pm

About Roctool:

Roctool specializes in rapid heating and cooling technologies for plastic injection and composite molding. The processes developed by Roctool are in production in the following industries: automotive, electronics, consumer goods, renewable energy, luxury, beauty packaging, and medical. Roctool is an induction molding technology for plastic, composites, and recycled materials. Roctool offers engineering services, induction generators, tooling equipment, and on-site support to manufacturers worldwide. Roctool technologies are renowned for eliminating secondary operations, allowing manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of parts produced, as well as their environmental impact. The head office is in Le Bourget-du-Lac (France). Roctool is present in North America, Europe & Asia. More information on: www.roctool.com

