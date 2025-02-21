CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The NZ dollar rose to a 2-day high of 86.90 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 86.90.Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to more than a 2-month high of 0.5772 and a 3-day high of 1.1088 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.5765 and 1.1107, respectively.The kiwi edged up to 1.8191 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.8216.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 90.00 against the yen, 0.59 against the greenback, 1.09 against the aussie and 1.79 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX