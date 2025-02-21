LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY.PK, ABF.L) announced that the second tranche of the share buyback program, amounting to up to 250 million pounds, will commence on 21 February 2025. It is anticipated that the second tranche will end no earlier than 21 May 2025 and no later than 21 August 2025.In November 2024, the company announced that it had entered into a non-discretionary arrangement with Barclays Capital Securities Limited to execute the second tranche of its up to 500 million pounds share buyback program.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX