Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2025) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leading provider of real-time Digital Twin software that enables AI-driven Digital Twins, proudly announces the addition of Mr. Kevin O'Connell to its Industry Advisory Council (IAC). A renown expert in Space Commerce and US National Security Matters, Mr. O'Connell joins the five other advisors and edgeTI's CEO, Jim Barrett, in the IAC's mission to expand the adoption of Digital Twins in high growth industries such as space and established intelligence.





Kevin O'Connell, Founder of Space Economy Rising LLC, has more than four decades of expertise and success focused on technology, intelligence, space, government, and US technological competitiveness.

Mr. O'Connell's U.S. Government assignments include: the Department of Commerce (SES), The Department of Defense, The Department of State, The National Security Council, The Office of the Vice President, and The Office of the Director of Central Intelligence.

"The IAC is tasked to expand relationships and promote the use of edgeCore digital twin solutions," said Jim Barrett CEO of edgeTI. "Kevin O'Connell's addition to our IAC adds a luminary in the important and rapidly growing space economy and support for the US intelligence community. I am pleased to have Kevin join our team and look forward to his insights and contributions."

Mr. O'Connell is currently the CEO of Space Economy Rising LLC, a firm that provides advisory services to space companies, related high-tech companies, and stakeholders in the space economy. There, he provides strategy, finance, and regulatory advice, helps investors assess space market trends and investment opportunities, and identifies pathways for increased participation in the space economy. Aside of several private sector boards, Mr. O'Connell Chairs the Advisory Board of the Institute of Space Commerce and sits on the advisory board of the Association of Commercial Space Professionals and the Lunar Policy Platform.

Mr. O'Connell's leadership and experience in space policy, commerce, and security, have led to international outreach efforts to advance space partnerships, regulation, and sustainability with U.S. allies. He has held senior roles across the Department of Defense, State Department, National Security Council, and intelligence community and also founded a consulting firm specializing in high-tech market trends. A recognized expert in satellite remote sensing and geospatial intelligence, he has advised multiple agencies and chaired NOAA's ACCRES committee. He is also a prolific author on space commerce and regulation, contributing to key publications on global space economy and commercial satellite developments.

As an educator and visionary, Kevin has over two decades of graduate teaching experience at Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service and the RAND Graduate School. Currently a Professor of Practice at the Thunderbird School of Global Management, he frequently lectures on space commerce at institutions like MIT, SDA Bocconi, George Washington University, and the University of Tokyo.

"The accelerating pace of innovation and complex threats has heightened the urgency for government and industry to rapidly detect changes, evaluate options and their implications, and execute the best course of action - all at the speed of relevance," said Kevin O'Connell. "Given edgeTI's history, it's impressive to see how the company has advanced its capabilities while maintaining its Technical Readiness Level 9 (TRL-9) status, while still incorporating diverse AI methodologies, and seamlessly integrating business and operational platforms."

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming their siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

