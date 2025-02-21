COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's business confidence strengthened in February to the highest level in eight months, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.The overall business confidence index, which combines expectations in industry, construction, retail trade, and services, climbed to an 8-month high of 107.0 in February from 103.8 in the previous month.The industrial confidence index rose to 107.3 in February from 105.3 in January. Expectations regarding production and employment improved from last month.The index measuring confidence in the service industry rose to 107.1 from 104.5, and the morale for the retail sector climbed to 102.4 from 94.6.On the other hand, the construction confidence index also decreased to 102.0 from 103.1 due to a weaker outlook for revenue and employment.Businesses in the retail and services sectors are somewhat more likely to anticipate pricing increases than declines, the survey said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX