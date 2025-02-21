EQS-News: Symrise AG / Key word(s): Agreement

Symrise accelerates in Human Health and Pet Nutrition through a strategic partnership with HBC



21.02.2025 / 10:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release

-

Holzminden, 21 February 2025



Symrise accelerates in Human Health and Pet Nutrition through a strategic partnership with HBC This partnership ideally complements Symrise's current portfolio with clinically proven marine ingredients

HBC, a leading manufacturer of human grade, sustainable marine proteins, collagens and oils from Norwegian Atlantic salmon Symrise AG today announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with HBC, a Norwegian manufacturer of salmon-based ingredients addressing the human health and pet nutrition markets. With this partnership, Symrise will expand its presence in the Health category with clinically proven marine ingredients. Symrise will ideally complement its current portfolio and accelerate HBC's market reach and scale. HBC is committed to ambitious growth plans and envisions to refurbish the HBC Berkak facility into a state-of-the-art enzymatic hydrolysis plant that will triple the current production of HBC. Symrise and HBC will further explore new product developments and leverage Symrise's go-to-market to promote HBC products globally. "This partnership with HBC is testament to their unique footprint and differentiated science. Their investments in clinical studies demonstrate proven benefits in key categories of metabolic health, immune health, gut health and mobility, setting them apart. This partnership is well aligned with our willingness to accelerate in health in the context of our "One Care" journey but also with the recent creation of the Global Marine Platform to explore the vast potential that the oceans could offer us.", said Dr. Jean-Yves Parisot, CEO of Symrise AG. Sustainability is deeply embedded into HBC's DNA. HBC has developed a unique proprietary technology to upcycle fresh salmon offcuts not used in the production of fillets into bioactive ingredients with demonstrated health benefits. The collaboration between HBC and Symrise will enhance the public awareness of the health value of marine ingredients and will further help position HBC as the leader in science-led marine nutrition, globally. Jon Olav Odegard commented: "Symrise have been a key partner for us already and we are very excited to move ahead as they will help transform our scale and market access with their well-established market presence. The human health and premium pet markets continue to grow very strongly, and this partnership will allow us to sustain our growth trajectory and position us as the leading player in the science-led marine nutrition segment dedicated to human health." About Hofseth BioCare ASA (HBC): Hofseth BioCare is a Norwegian consumer and pet health company founded on the core values of sustainability, optimal utilization of natural resources and full traceability. It upcycles the side streams of the salmon industry by taking fresh filleted salmon and converting it from a waste product into ingredients to improve human and pet health. These ingredients are ProGo®, a mix of bioactive peptides and collagen, OmeGo®, a whole salmon oil, with all the fatty acid fractions contained in fish, and CalGo® / NT-II® salmon bone powder containing calcium hydroxyapatite and undenatured collagen for bone and joint health. HBC places scientific evidence at the forefront which has led to important academic partnerships and the identification of unique health benefits. This includes the demonstration of improved iron metabolism by boosting the body's ability to take up and use iron resulting in increased energy and vitality with ProGo® as well as the activation of the GLP-1 receptor with fat reduction in overweight adults. OmeGo® has shown important immune health benefits including recovery from viral infection and improved respiratory health and sleep in adults troubled by particulate matter pollution. Finally, CalGo® has shown both bone and joint health benefits to support healthy ageing and active lifestyles. This work has also resulted in the granting of a number of patents protecting these discoveries. It has also led to the discovery of potential therapeutics and HBC has spun out a biotech-focused company, HBC Immunology (HBCI). HBCI has raised external finance, and the lead program is in prostate cancer followed by ovarian cancer. A separate molecule is targeted as an oral, steroid-sparing therapy for asthma. About Symrise: Symrise is a global supplier of fragrances, flavors, food, nutrition and cosmetic ingredients. Its clients include manufacturers of perfumes, cosmetics, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and producers of nutritional supplements and pet food. Its sales of around €5billion in the 2024 fiscal year make Symrise a leading global provider. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the Group is represented by more than 100 locations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, North and Latin America. Symrise works with its clients to develop new ideas and market-ready concepts for products that form an integral part of everyday life. Economic success and corporate responsibility are inextricably linked as part of this process. Symrise - always inspiring more … www.symrise.com Media Contact:

Bernhard Kott

Phone: +49 (0)5531 90-1721

Email: bernhard.kott@symrise.com



Investor Contact:

Rene Weinberg

Phone: +49 (0)5531 90-1879

Email: rene.weinberg@symrise.com



Social media:

twitter.com/symriseag linkedin.com/company/symrise

youtube.com/agsymrise xing.com/companies/symrise

instagram.com/symriseag blog: https://blog.symrise.com



21.02.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

