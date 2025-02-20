F&G Annuities & Life, Inc.: F&G Annuities & Life Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

~ Wendy Young to Assume Role as Chief Liability Officer ~

~ Conor Murphy Appointed Chief Financial Officer ~

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG) (F&G or the Company) a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients, today announced that Wendy Young will transition from her Chief Financial Officer role on April 1, 2025 to become F&G's Chief Liability Officer, a newly created position. In conjunction with this transition, the Company has appointed Conor Murphy as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2025.

Chris Blunt, Chief Executive Officer of F&G, commented, "Over the last five years we have experienced phenomenal growth having more than doubled our assets under management as we diversified our products and distribution, while also expanding our business model to include accretive flow reinsurance and our owned distribution strategy. Critical to our ongoing success and execution is ensuring that we have the people in place to effectively manage our growth as we continue to scale our Company. As a result, we are evolving our organizational structure and have appointed Wendy Young to a newly created position where she will lead all aspects of F&G's liability management, reinsurance activities and our offshore entities. Wendy's deep knowledge of F&G as well as her prior work as CEO of our Bermuda business makes her the ideal executive to assume this role. I am grateful that Wendy has agreed to lead this effort given its importance to our long-term success."

Mr. Blunt continued, "I am also very pleased to welcome Conor Murphy to F&G as our next Chief Financial Officer. Conor brings extensive experience having held a variety of executive roles at industry leading insurance companies. Conor's experience is a perfect match for our newly defined Chief Financial Officer role which will oversee our financial management as well as helping to guide our business and strategic capital allocation as we continue to scale our Company to maximize our profitability and return on equity and deliver long-term shareholder value."

Mr. Blunt concluded, "As you can see, these are two very important roles that will report to me and require two uniquely qualified executives. I look forward to partnering with Wendy and Conor as they step into these positions and am thankful to have such an accomplished team as we continue to build an industry leading business."

Mr. Murphy is an experienced executive with extensive industry experience having previously served as President and CEO of Resolution Life US. Prior to Resolution Life, Mr. Murphy spent five years as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Brighthouse Financial (BHF) where he oversaw the company's operations during the transition from MetLife, as well as managing the company's life and annuity businesses including product development, pricing and underwriting. Mr. Murphy was also responsible for BHF's strategy and finance functions including serving as interim CFO. Prior to joining BHF, Mr. Murphy held multiple senior positions at MetLife over his 17-year tenure including being MetLife's first European CFO as well as CFO of Latin America. Prior to MetLife, Mr. Murphy spent seven years in the financial services practice at PwC where he managed significant insurance client relationships.

About F&G

F&G Annuities and Life, Inc. is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.fglife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions and other factors, including prevailing interest and unemployment rate levels and stock and credit market performance; natural disasters, public health crises, international tensions and conflicts, geopolitical events, terrorist acts, labor strikes, political crisis, accidents and other events; concentration in certain states for distribution of our products; the impact of interest rate fluctuations; equity market volatility or disruption; the impact of credit risk of our counterparties; changes in our assumptions and estimates regarding amortization of our deferred acquisition costs, deferred sales inducements and value of business acquired balances; regulatory changes or actions, including those relating to regulation of financial services affecting (among other things) underwriting of insurance products and regulation of the sale, underwriting and pricing of products and minimum capitalization and statutory reserve requirements for insurance companies, or the ability of our insurance subsidiaries to make cash distributions to us; and other factors discussed in "Risk Factors" and other sections of F&G's Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

