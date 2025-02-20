Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Results For Its Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024, Its 2025 Business Outlook, and Cash Dividend

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical," "we," "us," or "our") (NYSE: SEM) today announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, its 2025 business outlook, and the declaration of a cash dividend.
On November 25, 2024, we completed a tax-free distribution of 104,093,503 shares of common stock of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. ("Concentra") to our stockholders. Holders of our common stock received 0.806971 shares of Concentra common stock for each outstanding share of our common stock owned as of November 18, 2024. Following the completion of the distribution, we no longer own any shares of Concentra's common stock. The results of Concentra, and related transaction costs, have been reflected as discontinued operations in the consolidated statements of operations, and prior periods have been recast to reflect this presentation.
For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, revenue increased 7.8% to $1,312.6 million, compared to $1,218.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from continuing operations before other income and expense was $21.1 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $64.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. Loss from continuing operations, net of tax, was $10.5 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to income from continuing operations, net of tax, of $30.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. In connection with the distribution of Concentra, there was a one-time acceleration of $45.9 million of stock compensation expense, which reduced income (loss) from continuing operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Additionally, during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, we recognized a loss on early retirement of debt of $17.9 million as a result of the debt refinancing transactions described below. Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.8% to $116.0 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $111.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. Diluted loss per common share from continuing operations was $0.19 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to earnings per common share from continuing operations of $0.12 for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations, net of tax, which excludes the one-time acceleration of stock compensation expense, the loss on early retirement of debt, and certain reclassified transaction costs associated with the Concentra transaction, increased 50.0% to $0.18 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.12 for the same quarter, prior year. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of income from continuing operations, net of tax, to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share from continuing operations, net of tax, to adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations, net of tax, is presented in table X of this release.
For the year ended December 31, 2024, revenue increased 7.5% to $5,187.1 million, compared to $4,826.0 million for the prior year. Income from continuing operations before other income and expense increased 0.4% to $268.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $267.2 million for the prior year. Income from continuing operations, net of tax, increased 17.7% to $130.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $110.5 million for the prior year. In connection with the distribution of Concentra, there was a one-time acceleration of $45.9 million of stock compensation expense, which reduced income from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2024. Additionally, during the year ended December 31, 2024, we recognized a loss on early retirement of debt of $28.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.4% to $510.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $446.1 million for the prior year. Earnings per common share from continuing operations, net of tax, increased 10.9% to $0.51 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.46 for the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations, net of tax, which excludes the one-time acceleration of stock compensation expense and the loss on early retirement of debt, increased 74.1% to $0.94 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.54 for the prior year. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of income from continuing operations, net of tax, to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share from continuing operations, net of tax, to adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations, net of tax, is presented in table X of this release.
Company Overview
Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient rehabilitation clinics in the United States based on number of facilities. Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, and the outpatient rehabilitation segment. As of December 31, 2024, Select Medical operated 104 critical illness recovery hospitals in 29 states, 35 rehabilitation hospitals in 14 states, and 1,914 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia. At December 31, 2024, Select Medical had operations in 40 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.
Critical Illness Recovery Hospital Segment
For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 5.9% to $600.4 million, compared to $567.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 10.0% to $63.1 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $57.4 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 10.5% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 10.1% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.
For the year ended December 31, 2024, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 6.3% to $2,444.2 million, compared to $2,299.8 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 22.6% to $301.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $246.0 million for the prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 12.3% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 10.7% for the prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.
Rehabilitation Hospital Segment
For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 13.1% to $294.4 million, compared to $260.2 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment was $62.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $66.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 21.2% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 25.5% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.
For the year ended December 31, 2024, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 13.4% to $1,110.6 million, compared to $979.6 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 10.8% to $245.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $221.9 million for the prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 22.1% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 22.6% for the prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.
Outpatient Rehabilitation Segment
For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 7.2% to $319.6 million, compared to $298.2 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 18.2% to $26.6 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $22.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 8.3% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 7.5% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.
For the year ended December 31, 2024, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 5.2% to $1,250.3 million, compared to $1,188.9 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was $108.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $111.9 million for the prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 8.7% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 9.4% for the prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.
Dividend
On February 13, 2025, Select Medical's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.0625 per share. The dividend will be payable on or about March 13, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 3, 2025.
There is no assurance that future dividends will be declared. The declaration and payment of dividends in the future are at the discretion of Select Medical's board of directors after taking into account various factors, including, but not limited to, Select Medical's financial condition, operating results, available cash and current and anticipated cash needs, the terms of Select Medical's indebtedness, and other factors Select Medical's board of directors may deem to be relevant.
Stock Repurchase Program
The board of directors of Select Medical has authorized a common stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $1.0 billion worth of shares of its common stock. The common stock repurchase program will remain in effect until December 31, 2025, unless further extended or earlier terminated by the board of directors. Stock repurchases under this program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, and at times and in such amounts as Select Medical deems appropriate. Select Medical funds this program with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.
Select Medical did not repurchase shares under its authorized stock repurchase program during the year ended December 31, 2024. Since the inception of the common stock repurchase program through December 31, 2024, Select Medical has repurchased 48,234,823 shares at a cost of approximately $600.3 million, or $12.45 per share, which includes transaction costs.
Financing Transactions
On December 3, 2024, we entered into Amendment No. 11 to our credit agreement. Amendment No. 11 established a new incremental term loan in the aggregate amount of $1,050.0 million. The maturity date of the term loan is December 3, 2031. In addition, Amendment No. 11 extended the maturity date of the revolving credit facility to December 3, 2029 and increased the revolving credit facility commitments from $550.0 million to $600.0 million. The interest rate on the term loan is equal to Term SOFR plus 2.00%, or the Alternative Base Rate (as defined in the credit agreement) plus 1.00%. The interest rate on the revolving facility is equal to Adjusted Term SOFR plus a percentage ranging from 2.25% to 2.50%, or the Alternative Base Rate (as defined in the credit agreement) plus a percentage ranging from 1.25% to 1.50%, in each case subject to a specified leverage ratio.
On December 3, 2024, Select issued and sold $550.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.250% senior notes due December 1, 2032. Select used the net proceeds of the 6.250% senior notes due 2032, together with the proceeds from the incremental term loan borrowings (as described above) and cash on hand, to redeem in full the $1,225.0 million senior notes due 2026, repay the existing term loans, and pay related fees and expenses associated with the financing. Interest on the 2032 senior notes accrues at the rate of 6.250% per annum and is payable semi-annually in arrears on June 1 and December 1 of each year, beginning on June 1, 2025.
Business Outlook
Select Medical is issuing its business outlook for 2025. Select Medical expects revenue to be in the range of $5.4 billion to $5.6 billion, Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $520.0 million to $540.0 million, and fully diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.09 to $1.19. A reconciliation of full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA expectations to income from continuing operations, net of tax, is presented in table XI of this release.
I. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2024
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
2023
2024
% Change
Revenue
$ 1,218,116
$ 1,312,564
7.8 %
Costs and expenses:
Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
1,074,062
1,175,099
9.4
General and administrative
44,090
80,197
81.9
Depreciation and amortization
35,485
36,283
2.2
Total costs and expenses
1,153,637
1,291,579
12.0
Other operating income
458
106
(76.9)
Income from continuing operations before other income and
64,937
21,091
(67.5)
Other income and expense:
Loss on early retirement of debt
-
(17,906)
N/M
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
10,195
10,423
2.2
Interest expense
(40,263)
(28,551)
(29.1)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
34,869
(14,943)
N/M
Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations
4,618
(4,487)
N/M
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
30,251
(10,456)
N/M
Discontinued operations:
Income from discontinued business
38,779
24,669
(36.4)
Income tax expense from discontinued business
7,232
10,457
44.6
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
31,547
14,212
(54.9)
Net income
61,798
3,756
(93.9)
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
15,529
19,806
27.5
Net income (loss) attributable to Select Medical
$ 46,269
$ (16,050)
N/M
Net income (loss) attributable to Select Medical's common
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 15,743
$ (23,664)
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
30,526
7,614
Net income (loss) attributable to Select Medical's common
$ 46,269
$ (16,050)
Basic earnings (loss) per common share:
Continuing operations
$ 0.12
$ (0.18)
Discontinued operations
0.24
0.06
Total basic earnings (loss) per common share
$ 0.36
$ (0.12)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:
Continuing operations
$ 0.12
$ (0.19)
Discontinued operations
0.24
0.06
Total diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$ 0.36
$ (0.13)
_______________________________________________________________________________
(1) Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share.
N/M Not meaningful.
II. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2024
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
2023
2024
% Change
Revenue
$ 4,825,977
$ 5,187,105
7.5 %
Costs and expenses:
Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
4,254,369
4,553,461
7.0
General and administrative
170,193
225,869
32.7
Depreciation and amortization
135,691
142,866
5.3
Total costs and expenses
4,560,253
4,922,196
7.9
Other operating income
1,518
3,406
124.4
Income from continuing operations before other income and
267,242
268,315
0.4
Other income and expense:
Loss on early retirement of debt
(14,692)
(28,845)
96.3
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
41,339
63,904
54.6
Interest expense
(154,165)
(128,605)
(16.6)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
139,724
174,769
25.1
Income tax expense from continuing operations
29,253
44,782
53.1
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
110,471
129,987
17.7
Discontinued operations:
Income from discontinued business
242,632
223,414
(7.9)
Income tax expense from discontinued business
53,372
56,697
6.2
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
189,260
166,717
(11.9)
Net income
299,731
296,704
(1.0)
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
56,240
82,666
47.0
Net income attributable to Select Medical
$ 243,491
$ 214,038
(12.1) %
Net income attributable to Select Medical's common
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 59,027
$ 65,473
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
184,464
148,565
Net income attributable to Select Medical's common
$ 243,491
$ 214,038
Earnings per common share:
Continuing operations - basic and diluted
$ 0.46
$ 0.51
Discontinued operations - basic and diluted
1.44
1.15
Basic and diluted earnings per common share:(1)
$ 1.91
(2)
$ 1.66
_______________________________________________________________________________
(1) Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share.
(2) Does not total due to rounding.
N/M Not meaningful.
III. Earnings per Share
Select Medical's capital structure includes common stock and unvested restricted stock awards. To compute earnings per share ("EPS"), Select Medical applies the two-class method because its unvested restricted stock awards are participating securities which are entitled to participate equally with its common stock in undistributed earnings. Select Medical applies the treasury stock method when computing diluted EPS.
The following table sets forth the income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to Select Medical's common stockholders, its common shares outstanding, and its participating securities outstanding for the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2024:
Basic EPS
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 30,251
$ (10,456)
$ 110,471
$ 129,987
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
14,508
13,208
51,444
64,514
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax,
15,743
(23,664)
59,027
65,473
Less: distributed and undistributed net income (loss)
556
(597)
2,127
2,319
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax,
$ 15,187
$ (23,067)
$ 56,900
$ 63,154
The following tables set forth the computation of EPS for the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2024:
Three Months Ended December 31,
2023
Income from
Shares (1)
Basic and Diluted
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Common shares
$ 15,187
123,817
$ 0.12
Participating securities
556
4,530
$ 0.12
Total
$ 15,743
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
Loss from
Basic
Basic EPS
Loss from
Diluted
Diluted EPS
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Common shares
$ (23,067)
125,923
$ (0.18)
$ (23,664)
127,535
$ (0.19)
Participating securities
(597)
3,261
$ (0.18)
Total
$ (23,664)
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2024
Income from
Shares (1)
Basic and
Income from
Shares (1)
Basic and
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Common shares
$ 56,900
123,105
$ 0.46
$ 63,154
124,614
$ 0.51
Participating securities
2,127
4,601
$ 0.46
2,319
4,576
$ 0.51
Total
$ 59,027
$ 65,473
_______________________________________________________________________________
(1) Represents the weighted average share count outstanding during the period.
IV. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
December 31,
2023
2024
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 52,632
$ 59,694
Accounts receivable
724,141
821,385
Current assets of discontinued operations
291,064
-
Other current assets
189,809
138,698
Total Current Assets
1,257,646
1,019,777
Operating lease right-of-use assets
790,764
908,095
Property and equipment, net
845,191
872,185
Goodwill
2,283,425
2,331,898
Identifiable intangible assets, net
105,147
103,183
Non-current assets of discontinued operations
2,039,142
-
Other assets
368,316
372,813
Total Assets
$ 7,689,631
$ 5,607,951
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities:
Payables and accruals
$ 735,857
$ 777,781
Current operating lease liabilities
172,454
179,601
Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable
68,874
20,269
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
271,280
-
Total Current Liabilities
1,248,465
977,651
Non-current operating lease liabilities
668,557
787,124
Long-term debt, net of current portion
3,584,384
1,691,546
Non-current deferred tax liability
119,942
81,497
Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations
411,487
-
Other non-current liabilities
82,781
73,038
Total Liabilities
6,115,616
3,610,856
Redeemable non-controlling interests
26,297
10,167
Total Equity
1,547,718
1,986,928
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 7,689,631
$ 5,607,951
V. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2024
(In thousands, unaudited)
2023
2024
Operating activities
Net income
$ 61,798
$ 3,756
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries
13,521
8,742
Depreciation and amortization
53,984
45,743
Provision for expected credit losses
(71)
2,620
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(10,195)
(10,423)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
8,099
(Gain) loss on sale of assets and businesses
(50)
48
Stock compensation expense
11,818
61,271
Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs
748
684
Deferred income taxes
930
2,507
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business
Accounts receivable
4,170
20,916
Other current assets
(12,098)
10,216
Other assets
3,003
(1,009)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
51,884
(27,738)
Net cash provided by operating activities
179,442
125,432
Investing activities
Business combinations, net of cash acquired
(9,085)
(10,786)
Purchases of property and equipment
(60,603)
(63,429)
Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses
104
22
Net cash used in investing activities
(69,584)
(74,193)
Financing activities
Borrowings on revolving facilities
270,000
290,000
Payments on revolving facilities
(330,000)
(195,000)
Proceeds from term loans, net of issuance costs
-
1,043,355
Payments on term loans
(5,258)
(372,982)
Payment on senior notes, including call premium
-
(1,237,764)
Proceeds from senior notes, net of issuance costs
-
539,261
Borrowings of other debt
550
4,086
Principal payments on other debt
(8,648)
(29,498)
Dividends paid to common stockholders
(16,048)
(16,124)
Repurchase of common stock
(1,709)
(19,981)
Increase in overdrafts
280
11,630
Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests
2,472
6,300
Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests
(14,931)
(24,201)
Cash transferred to Concentra at separation
-
(182,095)
Net cash used in financing activities
(103,292)
(183,013)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
6,566
(131,774)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
77,440
191,468
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period(1)
$ 84,006
$ 59,694
Supplemental information:
Cash paid for interest, excluding amounts received of $22,465 under the
$ 50,564
$ 39,472
Cash paid for taxes
10,008
30,491
__________________________________________
(1) Discontinued operations at December 31, 2023, includes $31.4 million of cash and cash equivalents.
VI. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2024
(In thousands, unaudited)
2023
2024
Operating activities
Net income
$ 299,731
$ 296,704
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries
23,417
39,178
Depreciation and amortization
208,742
203,894
Provision for expected credit losses
1,030
4,279
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(40,813)
(60,228)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
175
19,038
Gain on sale of assets and businesses
(57)
(1,063)
Stock compensation expense
43,809
100,670
Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs
2,647
2,963
Deferred income taxes
(16,119)
(32,434)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business
Accounts receivable
1,156
(95,845)
Other current assets
(29,374)
18,072
Other assets
10,031
12,933
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
77,683
9,703
Net cash provided by operating activities
582,058
517,864
Investing activities
Business combinations, net of cash acquired
(29,567)
(13,097)
Purchases of property, equipment, and other assets
(229,200)
(222,177)
Investment in businesses
(9,873)
-
Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses
163
4,263
Net cash used in investing activities
(268,477)
(231,011)
Financing activities
Borrowings on revolving facilities
905,000
1,240,000
Payments on revolving facilities
(1,070,000)
(1,415,000)
Proceeds from term loans, net of issuance costs
2,092,232
1,880,052
Payments on term loans
(2,113,952)
(2,092,485)
Payment on senior notes
-
(1,237,764)
Proceeds from senior notes, net of issuance costs
-
1,176,598
Borrowings of other debt
31,399
24,892
Principal payments on other debt
(46,946)
(65,280)
Dividends paid to common stockholders
(63,904)
(64,617)
Repurchase of common stock
(12,759)
(37,905)
Decrease in overdrafts
(1,687)
(4,471)
Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests
22,935
15,713
Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests
(63,531)
(60,001)
Purchase of membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent
(6,268)
-
Proceeds from Concentra initial public offering
-
511,198
Cash transferred to Concentra at separation
-
(182,095)
Net cash used in financing activities
(327,481)
(311,165)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(13,900)
(24,312)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
97,906
84,006
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period(1)
$ 84,006
$ 59,694
Supplemental information:
Cash paid for interest, excluding amounts received of $82,818 and $68,069
$ 272,261
$ 256,229
Cash paid for taxes
88,510
133,187
______________________________________________________________
(1) Discontinued operations at December 31, 2023, includes $31.4 million of cash and cash equivalents.
VII. Key Statistics
(unaudited)
2023
2024
% Change
Critical Illness Recovery Hospital
Number of hospitals operated - end of period(a)
107
104
Revenue (,000)
$ 567,128
$ 600,445
5.9 %
Number of patient days(b)(c)
277,470
274,134
(1.2) %
Number of admissions(b)(d)
9,126
8,691
(4.8) %
Revenue per patient day(b)(e)
$ 2,037
$ 2,183
7.2 %
Occupancy rate(b)(f)
66 %
67 %
1.5 %
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$ 57,384
$ 63,098
10.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
10.1 %
10.5 %
Rehabilitation Hospital
Number of hospitals operated - end of period(a)
33
35
Revenue (,000)
$ 260,166
$ 294,352
13.1 %
Number of patient days(b)(c)
116,003
119,870
3.3 %
Number of admissions(b)(d)
8,264
8,626
4.4 %
Revenue per patient day(b)(e)
$ 2,063
$ 2,177
5.5 %
Occupancy rate(b)(f)
85 %
81 %
(4.7) %
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$ 66,344
$ 62,277
(6.1) %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
25.5 %
21.2 %
Outpatient Rehabilitation
Number of clinics operated - end of period(a)
1,933
1,914
Working days(g)
63
64
Revenue (,000)
$ 298,235
$ 319,598
7.2 %
Number of visits(b)(h)
2,672,936
2,811,704
5.2 %
Revenue per visit(b)(i)
$ 100
$ 102
2.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$ 22,473
$ 26,561
18.2 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
7.5 %
8.3 %
_______________________________________________________________________________
(a)
Includes managed locations.
(b)
Excludes managed locations.
(c)
Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented.
(d)
Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented.
(e)
Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days.
(f)
Represents the portion of our hospitals being utilized for patient care during the periods presented. Occupancy rate is calculated using the number of patient days, as presented above, divided by the total number of bed days available during the period. Bed days available is derived by adding the daily number of available licensed beds for each of the periods presented.
(g)
Represents the number of days in which normal business operations were conducted during the periods presented.
(h)
Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics during the periods presented.
(i)
Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits.
VIII. Key Statistics
(unaudited)
2023
2024
% Change
Critical Illness Recovery Hospital
Number of hospitals operated - end of period(a)
107
104
Revenue (,000)
$ 2,299,773
$ 2,444,196
6.3 %
Number of patient days(b)(c)
1,108,492
1,118,757
0.9 %
Number of admissions(b)(d)
36,225
35,784
(1.2) %
Revenue per patient day(b)(e)
$ 2,067
$ 2,177
5.3 %
Occupancy rate(b)(f)
68 %
68 %
0.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$ 246,015
$ 301,634
22.6 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
10.7 %
12.3 %
Rehabilitation Hospital
Number of hospitals operated - end of period(a)
33
35
Revenue (,000)
$ 979,585
$ 1,110,592
13.4 %
Number of patient days(b)(c)
446,145
470,594
5.5 %
Number of admissions(b)(d)
31,627
33,665
6.4 %
Revenue per patient day(b)(e)
$ 2,017
$ 2,134
5.8 %
Occupancy rate(b)(f)
85 %
84 %
(1.2) %
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$ 221,875
$ 245,748
10.8 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
22.6 %
22.1 %
Outpatient Rehabilitation
Number of clinics operated - end of period(a)
1,933
1,914
Working days(g)
254
256
Revenue (,000)
$ 1,188,914
$ 1,250,294
5.2 %
Number of visits(b)(h)
10,657,558
11,147,920
4.6 %
Revenue per visit(b)(i)
$ 100
$ 101
1.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$ 111,868
$ 108,577
(2.9) %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
9.4 %
8.7 %
_______________________________________________________________________________
(a)
Includes managed locations.
(b)
Excludes managed locations.
(c)
Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented.
(d)
Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented.
(e)
Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days.
(f)
Represents the portion of our hospitals being utilized for patient care during the periods presented. Occupancy rate is calculated using the number of patient days, as presented above, divided by the total number of bed days available during the period. Bed days available is derived by adding the daily number of available licensed beds for each of the periods presented.
(g)
Represents the number of days in which normal business operations were conducted during the periods presented.
(h)
Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics during the periods presented.
(i)
Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits.
IX. Income from Continuing Operations, Net of Tax, to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is important to investors because Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used as an analytical indicator of performance by investors within the healthcare industry. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate financial performance and determine resource allocation for each of Select Medical's segments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, income from continuing operations, income from continuing operations before other income and expense, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is thus susceptible to varying definitions, Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
The following table reconciles income from continuing operations, net of tax, to Adjusted EBITDA for Select Medical. Adjusted EBITDA is used by Select Medical to report its segment performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings from continuing operations excluding interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain (loss) on early retirement of debt, stock compensation expense, transaction costs associated with the Concentra separation, gain (loss) on sale of businesses, and equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Years Ended
December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 30,251
$ (10,456)
$ 110,471
$ 129,987
Income tax expense (benefit)
4,618
(4,487)
29,253
44,782
Interest expense
40,263
28,551
154,165
128,605
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(10,195)
(10,423)
(41,339)
(63,904)
Loss on early retirement of debt
-
17,906
14,692
28,845
Income from continuing operations before other income
$ 64,937
$ 21,091
$ 267,242
$ 268,315
Stock compensation expense:
Included in general and administrative
9,658
47,414
36,041
79,931
Included in cost of services
1,688
12,902
7,117
19,283
Depreciation and amortization
35,485
36,283
135,691
142,866
Concentra separation transaction costs(b)
-
(1,698)
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 111,768
$ 115,992
$ 446,091
$ 510,395
Critical illness recovery hospital
$ 57,384
$ 63,098
$ 246,015
$ 301,634
Rehabilitation hospital
66,344
62,277
221,875
245,748
Outpatient rehabilitation
22,473
26,561
111,868
108,577
Other(a)
(34,433)
(35,944)
(133,667)
(145,564)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 111,768
$ 115,992
$ 446,091
$ 510,395
_______________________________________________________________________________
(a)
Other primarily includes general and administrative costs and other operating income, as discussed further above.
(b)
During the three months ended December 31, 2024, transaction costs of $1.7 million recognized in previous periods were reclassified from income from continuing operations to income from discontinued operations. Total Concentra separation transaction costs of $16.3 million were recognized during the year ended December 31, 2024 and included in income from discontinued business.
X. Reconciliation of Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, Net of Tax, to Adjusted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, Net of Tax
Adjusted income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. Items excluded from adjusted income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Select Medical believes that the presentation of adjusted income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations are important to investors because they are reflective of the financial performance of Select Medical's ongoing operations and provide better comparability of its results of operations between periods. Adjusted income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to, or substitutes for, income from continuing operations, net of tax, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because adjusted income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
The following tables reconcile income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to common shares and earnings per common share from continuing operations on a fully diluted basis to adjusted income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations on a fully diluted basis.
Three Months Ended December 31,
2023
Per Share (a)
2024
Per Share (a)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax,
$ 15,187
$ 0.12
$ (23,664)
(0.19)
Adjustments:(b)
Loss on early retirement of debt, net of tax
-
-
12,885
0.10
Concentra separation transaction costs, net of tax
-
-
(1,241)
(0.01)
Stock compensation expense due to accelerated
-
-
34,645
0.28
Adjusted income from continuing operations, net of
$ 15,187
$ 0.12
$ 22,625
$ 0.18
Years Ended December 31,
2023
Per Share (a)
2024
Per Share (a)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax,
$ 56,900
$ 0.46
$ 63,154
$ 0.51
Adjustments:(b)
Loss on early retirement of debt, net of tax
10,019
0.08
20,311
0.16
Stock compensation expense due to accelerated
-
-
33,846
0.27
Adjusted income from continuing operations, net of
$66,919
$ 0.54
$ 117,311
$ 0.94
_______________________________________________________________________________
(a)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to common shares and earnings per common share from continuing operations are calculated based on the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, as presented in table III.
(b)
Adjustments to income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to common shares include estimated income tax and non-controlling interest impacts and are calculated based on the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. The estimated income tax impact, which is determined using tax rates based on the nature of the adjustment and the jurisdiction in which the adjustment occurred, includes both current and deferred income tax expense or benefit.
XI. Income from Continuing Operations, Net of Tax, to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
The following is a reconciliation of full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA expectations as computed at the low and high points of the range to the closest comparable GAAP financial measure. Refer to table IX for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a discussion of Select Medical's use of Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating financial performance. Each item presented in the below table is an estimation of full year 2025 expectations.
Range
Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation
Low
High
Income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to Select Medical
$ 142
$ 155
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
75
78
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
217
233
Income tax expense
79
84
Interest expense
107
107
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(47)
(48)
Income from continuing operations before other income and expense
356
376
Stock compensation expense
18
18
Depreciation and amortization
146
146
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 520
$ 540
SOURCE Select Medical Holdings Corporation