Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Results For Its Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024, Its 2025 Business Outlook, and Cash Dividend

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical," "we," "us," or "our") (NYSE: SEM) today announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, its 2025 business outlook, and the declaration of a cash dividend.

On November 25, 2024, we completed a tax-free distribution of 104,093,503 shares of common stock of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. ("Concentra") to our stockholders. Holders of our common stock received 0.806971 shares of Concentra common stock for each outstanding share of our common stock owned as of November 18, 2024. Following the completion of the distribution, we no longer own any shares of Concentra's common stock. The results of Concentra, and related transaction costs, have been reflected as discontinued operations in the consolidated statements of operations, and prior periods have been recast to reflect this presentation.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, revenue increased 7.8% to $1,312.6 million, compared to $1,218.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from continuing operations before other income and expense was $21.1 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $64.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. Loss from continuing operations, net of tax, was $10.5 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to income from continuing operations, net of tax, of $30.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. In connection with the distribution of Concentra, there was a one-time acceleration of $45.9 million of stock compensation expense, which reduced income (loss) from continuing operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Additionally, during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, we recognized a loss on early retirement of debt of $17.9 million as a result of the debt refinancing transactions described below. Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.8% to $116.0 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $111.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. Diluted loss per common share from continuing operations was $0.19 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to earnings per common share from continuing operations of $0.12 for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations, net of tax, which excludes the one-time acceleration of stock compensation expense, the loss on early retirement of debt, and certain reclassified transaction costs associated with the Concentra transaction, increased 50.0% to $0.18 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.12 for the same quarter, prior year. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of income from continuing operations, net of tax, to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share from continuing operations, net of tax, to adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations, net of tax, is presented in table X of this release.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, revenue increased 7.5% to $5,187.1 million, compared to $4,826.0 million for the prior year. Income from continuing operations before other income and expense increased 0.4% to $268.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $267.2 million for the prior year. Income from continuing operations, net of tax, increased 17.7% to $130.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $110.5 million for the prior year. In connection with the distribution of Concentra, there was a one-time acceleration of $45.9 million of stock compensation expense, which reduced income from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2024. Additionally, during the year ended December 31, 2024, we recognized a loss on early retirement of debt of $28.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.4% to $510.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $446.1 million for the prior year. Earnings per common share from continuing operations, net of tax, increased 10.9% to $0.51 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.46 for the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations, net of tax, which excludes the one-time acceleration of stock compensation expense and the loss on early retirement of debt, increased 74.1% to $0.94 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.54 for the prior year. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of income from continuing operations, net of tax, to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share from continuing operations, net of tax, to adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations, net of tax, is presented in table X of this release.

Company Overview

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient rehabilitation clinics in the United States based on number of facilities. Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, and the outpatient rehabilitation segment. As of December 31, 2024, Select Medical operated 104 critical illness recovery hospitals in 29 states, 35 rehabilitation hospitals in 14 states, and 1,914 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia. At December 31, 2024, Select Medical had operations in 40 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com .

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital Segment

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 5.9% to $600.4 million, compared to $567.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 10.0% to $63.1 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $57.4 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 10.5% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 10.1% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 6.3% to $2,444.2 million, compared to $2,299.8 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 22.6% to $301.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $246.0 million for the prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 12.3% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 10.7% for the prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

Rehabilitation Hospital Segment

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 13.1% to $294.4 million, compared to $260.2 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment was $62.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $66.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 21.2% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 25.5% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 13.4% to $1,110.6 million, compared to $979.6 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 10.8% to $245.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $221.9 million for the prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 22.1% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 22.6% for the prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

Outpatient Rehabilitation Segment

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 7.2% to $319.6 million, compared to $298.2 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 18.2% to $26.6 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $22.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 8.3% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 7.5% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 5.2% to $1,250.3 million, compared to $1,188.9 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was $108.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $111.9 million for the prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 8.7% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 9.4% for the prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

Dividend

On February 13, 2025, Select Medical's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.0625 per share. The dividend will be payable on or about March 13, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 3, 2025.

There is no assurance that future dividends will be declared. The declaration and payment of dividends in the future are at the discretion of Select Medical's board of directors after taking into account various factors, including, but not limited to, Select Medical's financial condition, operating results, available cash and current and anticipated cash needs, the terms of Select Medical's indebtedness, and other factors Select Medical's board of directors may deem to be relevant.

Stock Repurchase Program

The board of directors of Select Medical has authorized a common stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $1.0 billion worth of shares of its common stock. The common stock repurchase program will remain in effect until December 31, 2025, unless further extended or earlier terminated by the board of directors. Stock repurchases under this program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, and at times and in such amounts as Select Medical deems appropriate. Select Medical funds this program with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Select Medical did not repurchase shares under its authorized stock repurchase program during the year ended December 31, 2024. Since the inception of the common stock repurchase program through December 31, 2024, Select Medical has repurchased 48,234,823 shares at a cost of approximately $600.3 million, or $12.45 per share, which includes transaction costs.

Financing Transactions

On December 3, 2024, we entered into Amendment No. 11 to our credit agreement. Amendment No. 11 established a new incremental term loan in the aggregate amount of $1,050.0 million. The maturity date of the term loan is December 3, 2031. In addition, Amendment No. 11 extended the maturity date of the revolving credit facility to December 3, 2029 and increased the revolving credit facility commitments from $550.0 million to $600.0 million. The interest rate on the term loan is equal to Term SOFR plus 2.00%, or the Alternative Base Rate (as defined in the credit agreement) plus 1.00%. The interest rate on the revolving facility is equal to Adjusted Term SOFR plus a percentage ranging from 2.25% to 2.50%, or the Alternative Base Rate (as defined in the credit agreement) plus a percentage ranging from 1.25% to 1.50%, in each case subject to a specified leverage ratio.

On December 3, 2024, Select issued and sold $550.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.250% senior notes due December 1, 2032. Select used the net proceeds of the 6.250% senior notes due 2032, together with the proceeds from the incremental term loan borrowings (as described above) and cash on hand, to redeem in full the $1,225.0 million senior notes due 2026, repay the existing term loans, and pay related fees and expenses associated with the financing. Interest on the 2032 senior notes accrues at the rate of 6.250% per annum and is payable semi-annually in arrears on June 1 and December 1 of each year, beginning on June 1, 2025.

Business Outlook

Select Medical is issuing its business outlook for 2025. Select Medical expects revenue to be in the range of $5.4 billion to $5.6 billion, Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $520.0 million to $540.0 million, and fully diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.09 to $1.19. A reconciliation of full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA expectations to income from continuing operations, net of tax, is presented in table XI of this release.

Conference Call

Select Medical will host a conference call regarding its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, and its business outlook on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 9:00am ET. The conference call will be a live webcast and can be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website at www.selectmedicalholdings.com . A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call through the same link.

For listeners wishing to dial-in via telephone, or participate in the question and answer session, you may pre-register for the call at Select Medical Earnings Call Registration to obtain your dial-in number and unique passcode.

Certain statements contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements related to Select Medical's 2025 long-term business outlook. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to factors including the following:

changes in government reimbursement for our services and/or new payment policies may result in a reduction in revenue, an increase in costs, and a reduction in profitability;

adverse economic conditions including an inflationary environment could cause us to continue to experience increases in the prices of labor and other costs of doing business resulting in a negative impact on our business, operating results, cash flows, and financial condition;

shortages in qualified nurses, therapists, physicians, or other licensed providers, and/or the inability to attract or retain qualified healthcare professionals could limit our ability to staff our facilities;

shortages in qualified health professionals could cause us to increase our dependence on contract labor, increase our efforts to recruit and train new employees, and expand upon our initiatives to retain existing staff, which could increase our operating costs significantly;

the negative impact of public threats such as a global pandemic or widespread outbreak of an infectious disease similar to the COVID-19 pandemic;

the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals or inpatient rehabilitation facilities to maintain their Medicare certifications may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;

the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities operated as "hospitals within hospitals" to qualify as hospitals separate from their host hospitals may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;

a government investigation or assertion that we have violated applicable regulations may result in sanctions or reputational harm and increased costs;

acquisitions or joint ventures may prove difficult or unsuccessful, use significant resources, or expose us to unforeseen liabilities;

our plans and expectations related to our acquisitions and our ability to realize anticipated synergies;

failure to complete or achieve some or all the expected benefits of the potential separation of Concentra;

private third-party payors for our services may adopt payment policies that could limit our future revenue and profitability;

the failure to maintain established relationships with the physicians in the areas we serve could reduce our revenue and profitability;

competition may limit our ability to grow and result in a decrease in our revenue and profitability;

the loss of key members of our management team could significantly disrupt our operations;

the effect of claims asserted against us could subject us to substantial uninsured liabilities;

a security breach of our or our third-party vendors' information technology systems may subject us to potential legal and reputational harm and may result in a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 or the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act; and

other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results or performance.

I. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2024 (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





2023

2024

% Change Revenue

$ 1,218,116

$ 1,312,564

7.8 % Costs and expenses:











Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

1,074,062

1,175,099

9.4 General and administrative

44,090

80,197

81.9 Depreciation and amortization

35,485

36,283

2.2 Total costs and expenses

1,153,637

1,291,579

12.0 Other operating income

458

106

(76.9) Income from continuing operations before other income and

expense

64,937

21,091

(67.5) Other income and expense:











Loss on early retirement of debt

-

(17,906)

N/M Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

10,195

10,423

2.2 Interest expense

(40,263)

(28,551)

(29.1) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

34,869

(14,943)

N/M Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations

4,618

(4,487)

N/M Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

30,251

(10,456)

N/M Discontinued operations:











Income from discontinued business

38,779

24,669

(36.4) Income tax expense from discontinued business

7,232

10,457

44.6 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

31,547

14,212

(54.9) Net income

61,798

3,756

(93.9) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

15,529

19,806

27.5 Net income (loss) attributable to Select Medical

$ 46,269

$ (16,050)

N/M Net income (loss) attributable to Select Medical's common

stockholders:











Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 15,743

$ (23,664)



Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

30,526

7,614



Net income (loss) attributable to Select Medical's common

stockholders

$ 46,269

$ (16,050)



Basic earnings (loss) per common share:











Continuing operations

$ 0.12

$ (0.18)



Discontinued operations

0.24

0.06



Total basic earnings (loss) per common share

$ 0.36

$ (0.12)



Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:











Continuing operations

$ 0.12

$ (0.19)



Discontinued operations

0.24

0.06



Total diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$ 0.36

$ (0.13)





_______________________________________________________________________________ (1) Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share. N/M Not meaningful.

II. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2024 (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





2023

2024

% Change Revenue

$ 4,825,977

$ 5,187,105

7.5 % Costs and expenses:











Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

4,254,369

4,553,461

7.0 General and administrative

170,193

225,869

32.7 Depreciation and amortization

135,691

142,866

5.3 Total costs and expenses

4,560,253

4,922,196

7.9 Other operating income

1,518

3,406

124.4 Income from continuing operations before other income and

expense

267,242

268,315

0.4 Other income and expense:











Loss on early retirement of debt

(14,692)

(28,845)

96.3 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

41,339

63,904

54.6 Interest expense

(154,165)

(128,605)

(16.6) Income from continuing operations before income taxes

139,724

174,769

25.1 Income tax expense from continuing operations

29,253

44,782

53.1 Income from continuing operations, net of tax

110,471

129,987

17.7 Discontinued operations:











Income from discontinued business

242,632

223,414

(7.9) Income tax expense from discontinued business

53,372

56,697

6.2 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

189,260

166,717

(11.9) Net income

299,731

296,704

(1.0) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

56,240

82,666

47.0 Net income attributable to Select Medical

$ 243,491

$ 214,038

(12.1) % Net income attributable to Select Medical's common

stockholders:











Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 59,027

$ 65,473



Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

184,464

148,565



Net income attributable to Select Medical's common

stockholders:

$ 243,491

$ 214,038



Earnings per common share:











Continuing operations - basic and diluted

$ 0.46

$ 0.51



Discontinued operations - basic and diluted

1.44

1.15



Basic and diluted earnings per common share:(1)

$ 1.91 (2) $ 1.66





_______________________________________________________________________________ (1) Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share. (2) Does not total due to rounding. N/M Not meaningful.

III. Earnings per Share

For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2024

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Select Medical's capital structure includes common stock and unvested restricted stock awards. To compute earnings per share ("EPS"), Select Medical applies the two-class method because its unvested restricted stock awards are participating securities which are entitled to participate equally with its common stock in undistributed earnings. Select Medical applies the treasury stock method when computing diluted EPS.

The following table sets forth the income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to Select Medical's common stockholders, its common shares outstanding, and its participating securities outstanding for the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2024:





Basic EPS



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended December 31,



2023

2024

2023

2024 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 30,251

$ (10,456)

$ 110,471

$ 129,987 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

14,508

13,208

51,444

64,514 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax,

attributable to Select Medical's common stockholders

15,743

(23,664)

59,027

65,473 Less: distributed and undistributed net income (loss)

attributable to participating securities(1)

556

(597)

2,127

2,319 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax,

attributable to common shares

$ 15,187

$ (23,067)

$ 56,900

$ 63,154

The following tables set forth the computation of EPS for the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2024:





Three Months Ended December 31,



2023



Income from

Continuing

Operations, Net of

Tax, Allocation

Shares (1)

Basic and Diluted

EPS



(in thousands, except for per share amounts) Common shares

$ 15,187

123,817

$ 0.12 Participating securities

556

4,530

$ 0.12 Total

$ 15,743













Three Months Ended December 31,



2024



Loss from

Continuing

Operations,

Net of Tax,

Allocation -

Basic

Basic

Shares (1)

Basic EPS



Loss from

Continuing

Operations,

Net of Tax,

Allocation -

Diluted

Diluted

Shares (1)

Diluted EPS



(in thousands, except for per share amounts) Common shares

$ (23,067)

125,923

$ (0.18)



$ (23,664)

127,535

$ (0.19) Participating securities

(597)

3,261

$ (0.18)













Total

$ (23,664)



























Year Ended December 31,



2023



2024



Income from

Continuing

Operations,

Net of Tax,

Allocation

Shares (1)

Basic and

Diluted EPS



Income from

Continuing

Operations,

Net of Tax,

Allocation

Shares (1)

Basic and

Diluted EPS



(in thousands, except for per share amounts) Common shares

$ 56,900

123,105

$ 0.46



$ 63,154

124,614

$ 0.51 Participating securities

2,127

4,601

$ 0.46



2,319

4,576

$ 0.51 Total

$ 59,027











$ 65,473









_______________________________________________________________________________ (1) Represents the weighted average share count outstanding during the period.

IV. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited)





December 31,



2023

2024 Assets







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 52,632

$ 59,694 Accounts receivable

724,141

821,385 Current assets of discontinued operations

291,064

- Other current assets

189,809

138,698 Total Current Assets

1,257,646

1,019,777 Operating lease right-of-use assets

790,764

908,095 Property and equipment, net

845,191

872,185 Goodwill

2,283,425

2,331,898 Identifiable intangible assets, net

105,147

103,183 Non-current assets of discontinued operations

2,039,142

- Other assets

368,316

372,813 Total Assets

$ 7,689,631

$ 5,607,951 Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities:







Payables and accruals

$ 735,857

$ 777,781 Current operating lease liabilities

172,454

179,601 Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable

68,874

20,269 Current liabilities of discontinued operations

271,280

- Total Current Liabilities

1,248,465

977,651 Non-current operating lease liabilities

668,557

787,124 Long-term debt, net of current portion

3,584,384

1,691,546 Non-current deferred tax liability

119,942

81,497 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations

411,487

- Other non-current liabilities

82,781

73,038 Total Liabilities

6,115,616

3,610,856 Redeemable non-controlling interests

26,297

10,167 Total Equity

1,547,718

1,986,928 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 7,689,631

$ 5,607,951

V. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2024 (In thousands, unaudited)





2023

2024 Operating activities







Net income

$ 61,798

$ 3,756 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:







Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries

13,521

8,742 Depreciation and amortization

53,984

45,743 Provision for expected credit losses

(71)

2,620 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(10,195)

(10,423) Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

8,099 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and businesses

(50)

48 Stock compensation expense

11,818

61,271 Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs

748

684 Deferred income taxes

930

2,507 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business

combinations:







Accounts receivable

4,170

20,916 Other current assets

(12,098)

10,216 Other assets

3,003

(1,009) Accounts payable and accrued expenses

51,884

(27,738) Net cash provided by operating activities

179,442

125,432 Investing activities







Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(9,085)

(10,786) Purchases of property and equipment

(60,603)

(63,429) Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses

104

22 Net cash used in investing activities

(69,584)

(74,193) Financing activities







Borrowings on revolving facilities

270,000

290,000 Payments on revolving facilities

(330,000)

(195,000) Proceeds from term loans, net of issuance costs

-

1,043,355 Payments on term loans

(5,258)

(372,982) Payment on senior notes, including call premium

-

(1,237,764) Proceeds from senior notes, net of issuance costs

-

539,261 Borrowings of other debt

550

4,086 Principal payments on other debt

(8,648)

(29,498) Dividends paid to common stockholders

(16,048)

(16,124) Repurchase of common stock

(1,709)

(19,981) Increase in overdrafts

280

11,630 Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests

2,472

6,300 Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests

(14,931)

(24,201) Cash transferred to Concentra at separation

-

(182,095) Net cash used in financing activities

(103,292)

(183,013) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

6,566

(131,774) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

77,440

191,468 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period(1)

$ 84,006

$ 59,694 Supplemental information:







Cash paid for interest, excluding amounts received of $22,465 under the

interest rate cap contract in 2023

$ 50,564

$ 39,472 Cash paid for taxes

10,008

30,491

__________________________________________ (1) Discontinued operations at December 31, 2023, includes $31.4 million of cash and cash equivalents.

VI. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2024 (In thousands, unaudited)





2023

2024 Operating activities







Net income

$ 299,731

$ 296,704 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:







Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries

23,417

39,178 Depreciation and amortization

208,742

203,894 Provision for expected credit losses

1,030

4,279 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(40,813)

(60,228) Loss on extinguishment of debt

175

19,038 Gain on sale of assets and businesses

(57)

(1,063) Stock compensation expense

43,809

100,670 Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs

2,647

2,963 Deferred income taxes

(16,119)

(32,434) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business

combinations:







Accounts receivable

1,156

(95,845) Other current assets

(29,374)

18,072 Other assets

10,031

12,933 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

77,683

9,703 Net cash provided by operating activities

582,058

517,864 Investing activities







Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(29,567)

(13,097) Purchases of property, equipment, and other assets

(229,200)

(222,177) Investment in businesses

(9,873)

- Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses

163

4,263 Net cash used in investing activities

(268,477)

(231,011) Financing activities







Borrowings on revolving facilities

905,000

1,240,000 Payments on revolving facilities

(1,070,000)

(1,415,000) Proceeds from term loans, net of issuance costs

2,092,232

1,880,052 Payments on term loans

(2,113,952)

(2,092,485) Payment on senior notes

-

(1,237,764) Proceeds from senior notes, net of issuance costs

-

1,176,598 Borrowings of other debt

31,399

24,892 Principal payments on other debt

(46,946)

(65,280) Dividends paid to common stockholders

(63,904)

(64,617) Repurchase of common stock

(12,759)

(37,905) Decrease in overdrafts

(1,687)

(4,471) Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests

22,935

15,713 Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests

(63,531)

(60,001) Purchase of membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent

(6,268)

- Proceeds from Concentra initial public offering

-

511,198 Cash transferred to Concentra at separation

-

(182,095) Net cash used in financing activities

(327,481)

(311,165) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(13,900)

(24,312) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

97,906

84,006 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period(1)

$ 84,006

$ 59,694 Supplemental information:







Cash paid for interest, excluding amounts received of $82,818 and $68,069

under the interest rate cap contract in 2023 and 2024, respectively

$ 272,261

$ 256,229 Cash paid for taxes

88,510

133,187

______________________________________________________________ (1) Discontinued operations at December 31, 2023, includes $31.4 million of cash and cash equivalents.

VII. Key Statistics

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2024 (unaudited)





2023

2024

% Change Critical Illness Recovery Hospital











Number of hospitals operated - end of period(a)

107

104



Revenue (,000)

$ 567,128

$ 600,445

5.9 % Number of patient days(b)(c)

277,470

274,134

(1.2) % Number of admissions(b)(d)

9,126

8,691

(4.8) % Revenue per patient day(b)(e)

$ 2,037

$ 2,183

7.2 % Occupancy rate(b)(f)

66 %

67 %

1.5 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 57,384

$ 63,098

10.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

10.1 %

10.5 %



Rehabilitation Hospital











Number of hospitals operated - end of period(a)

33

35



Revenue (,000)

$ 260,166

$ 294,352

13.1 % Number of patient days(b)(c)

116,003

119,870

3.3 % Number of admissions(b)(d)

8,264

8,626

4.4 % Revenue per patient day(b)(e)

$ 2,063

$ 2,177

5.5 % Occupancy rate(b)(f)

85 %

81 %

(4.7) % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 66,344

$ 62,277

(6.1) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

25.5 %

21.2 %



Outpatient Rehabilitation











Number of clinics operated - end of period(a)

1,933

1,914



Working days(g)

63

64



Revenue (,000)

$ 298,235

$ 319,598

7.2 % Number of visits(b)(h)

2,672,936

2,811,704

5.2 % Revenue per visit(b)(i)

$ 100

$ 102

2.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 22,473

$ 26,561

18.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

7.5 %

8.3 %





_______________________________________________________________________________ (a) Includes managed locations. (b) Excludes managed locations. (c) Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented. (d) Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented. (e) Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days. (f) Represents the portion of our hospitals being utilized for patient care during the periods presented. Occupancy rate is calculated using the number of patient days, as presented above, divided by the total number of bed days available during the period. Bed days available is derived by adding the daily number of available licensed beds for each of the periods presented. (g) Represents the number of days in which normal business operations were conducted during the periods presented. (h) Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics during the periods presented. (i) Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits.

VIII. Key Statistics

For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2024 (unaudited)





2023

2024

% Change Critical Illness Recovery Hospital











Number of hospitals operated - end of period(a)

107

104



Revenue (,000)

$ 2,299,773

$ 2,444,196

6.3 % Number of patient days(b)(c)

1,108,492

1,118,757

0.9 % Number of admissions(b)(d)

36,225

35,784

(1.2) % Revenue per patient day(b)(e)

$ 2,067

$ 2,177

5.3 % Occupancy rate(b)(f)

68 %

68 %

0.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 246,015

$ 301,634

22.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

10.7 %

12.3 %



Rehabilitation Hospital











Number of hospitals operated - end of period(a)

33

35



Revenue (,000)

$ 979,585

$ 1,110,592

13.4 % Number of patient days(b)(c)

446,145

470,594

5.5 % Number of admissions(b)(d)

31,627

33,665

6.4 % Revenue per patient day(b)(e)

$ 2,017

$ 2,134

5.8 % Occupancy rate(b)(f)

85 %

84 %

(1.2) % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 221,875

$ 245,748

10.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

22.6 %

22.1 %



Outpatient Rehabilitation











Number of clinics operated - end of period(a)

1,933

1,914



Working days(g)

254

256



Revenue (,000)

$ 1,188,914

$ 1,250,294

5.2 % Number of visits(b)(h)

10,657,558

11,147,920

4.6 % Revenue per visit(b)(i)

$ 100

$ 101

1.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 111,868

$ 108,577

(2.9) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

9.4 %

8.7 %





_______________________________________________________________________________ (a) Includes managed locations. (b) Excludes managed locations. (c) Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented. (d) Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented. (e) Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days. (f) Represents the portion of our hospitals being utilized for patient care during the periods presented. Occupancy rate is calculated using the number of patient days, as presented above, divided by the total number of bed days available during the period. Bed days available is derived by adding the daily number of available licensed beds for each of the periods presented. (g) Represents the number of days in which normal business operations were conducted during the periods presented. (h) Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics during the periods presented. (i) Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits.

IX. Income from Continuing Operations, Net of Tax, to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2024

(In thousands, unaudited)

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is important to investors because Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used as an analytical indicator of performance by investors within the healthcare industry. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate financial performance and determine resource allocation for each of Select Medical's segments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, income from continuing operations, income from continuing operations before other income and expense, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is thus susceptible to varying definitions, Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table reconciles income from continuing operations, net of tax, to Adjusted EBITDA for Select Medical. Adjusted EBITDA is used by Select Medical to report its segment performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings from continuing operations excluding interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain (loss) on early retirement of debt, stock compensation expense, transaction costs associated with the Concentra separation, gain (loss) on sale of businesses, and equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries.



Three Months Ended December 31,



Years Ended December 31,

2023

2024



2023

2024 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ 30,251

$ (10,456)



$ 110,471

$ 129,987 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,618

(4,487)



29,253

44,782 Interest expense 40,263

28,551



154,165

128,605 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries (10,195)

(10,423)



(41,339)

(63,904) Loss on early retirement of debt -

17,906



14,692

28,845 Income from continuing operations before other income

and expense $ 64,937

$ 21,091



$ 267,242

$ 268,315 Stock compensation expense:















Included in general and administrative 9,658

47,414



36,041

79,931 Included in cost of services 1,688

12,902



7,117

19,283 Depreciation and amortization 35,485

36,283



135,691

142,866 Concentra separation transaction costs(b) -

(1,698)



-

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 111,768

$ 115,992



$ 446,091

$ 510,395

















Critical illness recovery hospital $ 57,384

$ 63,098



$ 246,015

$ 301,634 Rehabilitation hospital 66,344

62,277



221,875

245,748 Outpatient rehabilitation 22,473

26,561



111,868

108,577 Other(a) (34,433)

(35,944)



(133,667)

(145,564) Adjusted EBITDA $ 111,768

$ 115,992



$ 446,091

$ 510,395

_______________________________________________________________________________ (a) Other primarily includes general and administrative costs and other operating income, as discussed further above. (b) During the three months ended December 31, 2024, transaction costs of $1.7 million recognized in previous periods were reclassified from income from continuing operations to income from discontinued operations. Total Concentra separation transaction costs of $16.3 million were recognized during the year ended December 31, 2024 and included in income from discontinued business.

X. Reconciliation of Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, Net of Tax, to Adjusted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, Net of Tax

For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2024

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Adjusted income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. Items excluded from adjusted income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Select Medical believes that the presentation of adjusted income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations are important to investors because they are reflective of the financial performance of Select Medical's ongoing operations and provide better comparability of its results of operations between periods. Adjusted income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to, or substitutes for, income from continuing operations, net of tax, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because adjusted income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following tables reconcile income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to common shares and earnings per common share from continuing operations on a fully diluted basis to adjusted income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations on a fully diluted basis.



Three Months Ended December 31,

2023

Per Share (a)

2024

Per Share (a) Income from continuing operations, net of tax,

attributable to common shares(a) $ 15,187

$ 0.12

$ (23,664)

(0.19) Adjustments:(b)













Loss on early retirement of debt, net of tax -

-

12,885

0.10 Concentra separation transaction costs, net of tax -

-

(1,241)

(0.01) Stock compensation expense due to accelerated

vesting, net of tax -

-

34,645

0.28 Adjusted income from continuing operations, net of

tax, attributable to common shares $ 15,187

$ 0.12

$ 22,625

$ 0.18



Years Ended December 31,

2023

Per Share (a)

2024

Per Share (a) Income from continuing operations, net of tax,

attributable to common shares(a) $ 56,900

$ 0.46

$ 63,154

$ 0.51 Adjustments:(b)













Loss on early retirement of debt, net of tax 10,019

0.08

20,311

0.16 Stock compensation expense due to accelerated

vesting, net of tax -

-

33,846

0.27 Adjusted income from continuing operations, net of

tax, attributable to common shares $66,919

$ 0.54

$ 117,311

$ 0.94

_______________________________________________________________________________ (a) Income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to common shares and earnings per common share from continuing operations are calculated based on the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, as presented in table III. (b) Adjustments to income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to common shares include estimated income tax and non-controlling interest impacts and are calculated based on the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. The estimated income tax impact, which is determined using tax rates based on the nature of the adjustment and the jurisdiction in which the adjustment occurred, includes both current and deferred income tax expense or benefit.

XI. Income from Continuing Operations, Net of Tax, to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Business Outlook for the Year Ending December 31, 2025

(In millions, unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA expectations as computed at the low and high points of the range to the closest comparable GAAP financial measure. Refer to table IX for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a discussion of Select Medical's use of Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating financial performance. Each item presented in the below table is an estimation of full year 2025 expectations.



Range Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation Low

High Income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to Select Medical $ 142

$ 155 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 75

78 Income from continuing operations, net of tax 217

233 Income tax expense 79

84 Interest expense 107

107 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries (47)

(48) Income from continuing operations before other income and expense 356

376 Stock compensation expense 18

18 Depreciation and amortization 146

146 Adjusted EBITDA $ 520

$ 540

