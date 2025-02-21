RaySearch Laboratories: Year-end report 2024

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

FOURTH QUARTER (OCTOBER - DECEMBER 2024)

Order intake SEK 305.0 M (317.7)

Net sales SEK 322.7 (299.6)

Operating profit SEK 73.6 M (44.4)

Profit after tax SEK 60.0 M (31.5)

Earnings per share before/after dilution SEK 1.75 (0.92)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 102.9 M (115.8)

Order backlog SEK 1,813.2 M (1,864.4) at the end of the period.

TWELVE MONTHS (JANUARY - DECEMBER 2024)

Order intake SEK 1,087.2 M (1,004.2)

Net sales SEK 1,192.0 M (1,022.2)

Operating profit SEK 260.5 M (114.9)

Profit after tax SEK 203.5 M (81.6)

Earnings per share before/after dilution SEK 5.94 (2.38)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 485.2 M (455.9)

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend for the full-year 2024 of SEK 3.00 (0.70).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE FOURTH QUARTER

GenesisCare UK has placed an order for RayStation.

Number of radiotherapy clinics in China using RayStation now exceeds 100.

Three centers in the French Unicancer network select RayStation.

Institut Curie in France select RayStation for treatment planning with protons.

RayStation is in clinical use for proton-arc therapy at Trento Proton Therapy Center in Italy.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

In January the Polish company Medim placed an order for the product DrugLog.

In October 2024, Nina Grönberg was appointed new CFO for RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ), Nina took up her position January 27.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Johan Löf, CEO, Tel: +46 8 510 530 00, e-mail: [email protected]

Nina Grönberg, CFO, Tel: +46 8 510 530 00, e-mail: [email protected]

The information contained in this year-end report is such that RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on February 21, 2025, at 7:45 a.m.

WEBCAST

CEO Johan Löf and CFO Nina Grönberg will present RaySearch's year-end report for January- December 2024 at a webcast to be held in English on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 10:00-10:30 a.m. CET.

Link to webcast: RaySearch Year-end report 2024

