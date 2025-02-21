ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation accelerated to the highest level in more than a year, as initially estimated in January, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Friday.Consumer price inflation rose to 1.5 percent in January from a 1.3 percent stable rate of increase in December. That was in line with the flash data published on February 3.Further, this was the highest inflation rate since October 2023, when prices had risen 1.7 percent.The upward trend in inflation was mainly due to a 27.5 percent surge in costs for regulated energy products compared to a 12.7 percent growth in December.Meanwhile, the decline in prices for non-regulated energy products eased to 3.0 percent from 4.2 percent.Meanwhile, the price rise in transport-related services decelerated to 2.5 percent from 3.6 percent.Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation was stable at 1.8 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.6 percent in January, as estimated.Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose to 1.7 percent in January from 1.4 percent in the previous month, confirming the flash report. Monthly, the HICP decreased 0.8 percent, revised from a 0.7 percent fall.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX