WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Office of the United States Trade Representative has invited comments from the public on the Trump administration's new policy on unfair trade or non-reciprocal foreign trade practices.USTR has set March 11 as the deadline for submission of comments.These comments will help the U.S. Trade Representative in reviewing and identifying any unfair trade or non-reciprocal foreign trade practices, it said.Last week, President Donald Trump had unveiled a plan for fair, free and reciprocal trade, ordering concerned agencies to chalk out plans for new reciprocal tariffs that could boost the United States' revenue.Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum ordering the development of a comprehensive plan for restoring fairness in U.S. trade relationships and countering non-reciprocal trading arrangements.The 'Fair and Reciprocal Plan' will seek to correct longstanding imbalances in international trade and ensure fairness across the board.The White House says trading partners do not give the United States reciprocal treatment.The U.S. tariff on many products it imports is very low when compared to the tariff imposed by other countries on U.S. exports.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX