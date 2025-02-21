BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at RMB2.446 billion, or RMB23.46 per share. This compares with RMB2.952 billion, or RMB26.75 per share, last year.Excluding items, Vipshop Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB2.973 billion or RMB28.51 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn RMB5.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 4.2% to RMB33.223 billion from RMB34.674 billion last year.Vipshop Holdings Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB2.446 Bln. vs. RMB2.952 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB23.46 vs. RMB26.75 last year. -Revenue: RMB33.223 Bln vs. RMB34.674 Bln last year.For the fourth quarter, Vipshop reported a net profit per ADS of RMB 4.69, lesser than RMB 5.35 per ADS, registered for the same period last year. Excluding items, earnings were RMB 5.70 per ADS, compared with RMB 5.79 per ADS a year ago.The Board will pay an annual cash dividend of $2.40 per share, or US$0.48 per ADS, on April 25 to holders of shares and ADSs as of April 11.Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company expects revenue of RMB 26.3 billion to RMB 27.6 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of around 5 to 0 percent.VIPS was up by 11.36 percent at $16.18 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX