Northstake to Adopt Lido's stVaults, Bringing stETH Access to ETF Issuers

Lido's innovative stVaults to be available on Northstake, offering the deepest liquidity and compliance to its institutional clients

New York, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstake , the largest market for staked ETH available to regulated financial institutions, announced today that it will add support for Lido's stVaults - enabling ETF issuers to benefit from stETH liquidity while simultaneously staking the underlying asset, ETH.

Lido , the largest liquid staking protocol, recently unveiled stVaults, an emerging staking primitive designed to offer greater flexibility in how ETH is staked and utilized. With stVaults set to launch later this year, Northstake plans to integrate them into its validator marketplace making stETH available for its market makers when settling trades of validators.

Lido's stVaults, a cutting-edge innovation designed to support the unique requirements of regulated financial institutions, combine the liquidity benefits of stETH with features that can be configured for institutional-grade compliance and operational efficiency. Northstake's solution aims to enable issuers to remain in control of the underlying ETH while benefiting from Lido's solution.

Jesper Johansen , CEO and Founder of Northstake said: "Institutional staking solutions need to evolve to meet the demands of scale, security, and regulatory compliance. Our plan to incorporate Lido's pioneering stVaults into our ETH Validator Marketplace will set a new standard of staking services for institutions. This marks a significant milestone in unlocking the full potential of Ethereum staking for regulated financial institutions."

Lido currently facilitates over 25% of all staked ETH and remains at the forefront of staking innovation. stVaults introduce a new approach to Ethereum staking, allowing for configurable staking setups that combine liquidity, risk management, and operational flexibility. For institutions, this could provide new ways to balance capital efficiency with compliance considerations.

Kean Gilbert , Institutional Relations Contributor to Lido DAO, commented: "stVaults will serve as open infrastructure for builders looking to create tailored access to stETH. Northstake's planned adoption is an example of how stVaults can support institutional staking solutions. As the most liquid and composable staking token on Ethereum, stETH continues to provide a strong foundation for a wide range of integrations."

The ETH Validator Marketplace from Northstake is already attracting significant institutional interest, enabling asset managers to stake Ether and manage liquidity. The Northstake ecosystem includes adopters like GSR, Nonco, DV Chain, and Keyrock, alongside P2P.org, Chorus One, SSV, and 3iQ, Canada's leading crypto investment fund manager.

About Northstake A/S

Northstake A/S is a regulated virtual asset service provider offering compliant staking products for institutions. Its ETH Validator Marketplace enables institutional investors to stake and trade validators, providing liquidity and flexibility when staking. Northstake is regulated under the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (DFSA, FTID: 17520). Learn more at www.northstake.dk .

About Lido Institutional

Lido Institutional represents a dedicated group of contributors focused on advocating for the use of Lido protocol's open-source, liquid staking middleware by non-retail users. Lido middleware provides a way to participate in the blockchain network validation process and get staking rewards for this activity. With a mission to democratize staking, Lido middleware lets users connect with node operators and stake their digital assets without the need to individually maintain hardware. For further information, please visit lido.fi/institutional.

