BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.The Swiss franc rose to an 8-day high of 0.9401 against the euro, a 2-day high of 167.76 against the yen and nearly a 1-month high of 0.8971 from early lows of 0.9435, 166.43 and 0.8996, respectively.Against the pound, the franc advanced to a 3-day high of 1.1354 from an early 2-day low of 1.1395.If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.92 against the euro, 170.00 against the yen, 0.87 against the greenback and 1.12 against the pound.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX