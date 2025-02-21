Mitteilung der Eleving Group im Rahmen der aktuellen Anleihen-Aufstockung:

Eleving Group waives the right to prepay the 2023/2028 Eurobonds earlier than October 31, 2026

Eleving Group informs its existing and potential investors that, subject to the successful completion of the public bond offering by tapping its existing 2023/2028 Eurobonds (ISIN: DE000A3LL7M4), the terms and conditions for early prepayment will be revised.

Under the updated terms, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...