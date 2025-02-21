



TOKYO, Feb 21, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda became the first company in the automotive industry to receive the highest ranking of "3 stars," as part of the FIA(1) Road Safety Index, set forth by the FIA to enable businesses and organizations to measure their road safety footprint.The 3-star recognition was announced on February 17 at the "Challenge 2030: Achieving the Global Road Safety Goals", a concurrent event of the 4th Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety which was held in Marrakech, Morocco, from February 18 through 20, 2025, local time.The FIA Road Safety (RS) Index is a new tool designed to enable companies and organizations to visualize and measure the impact of their operations on road safety and achieve more sustainable road traffic. The Index provides comprehensive assessment and evaluation of the safety footprint of each company/organization based on various factors such as their road safety goals, commitment, and the number of road traffic fatalities and injuries across their entire value chain.Additionally, the FIA RS Index system contains two ratings: 1) the "supply chain rating," which covers a broad range of corporate activities from procurement of raw materials, to development and production of products, and customer delivery of the products, and 2) the "product/service rating," which evaluates the safety aspects of products/services. Honda became the first company in the automotive industry to undergo audits for both ratings and received the highest rating, 3 stars(2), in both ratings.Striving to realize a collision-free society for everyone sharing the road, Honda has been committed to pursuing safety initiatives, from both hardware and software perspectives, under the Honda global safety slogan of "Safety for Everyone." As milestones of its challenge, Honda is striving to reduce the number of traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles worldwide by 50% by 2030(3), then to achieve zero traffic collision fatalities by 2050.Becoming the first automaker to receive 3 stars as part of the FIA RS Index represents Honda's strong commitment to the pursuit of road safety. Safety initiatives Honda has been conducting based on its long-term safety strategy were highly evaluated, as well as the fact that Honda has been tracking the number of traffic collision fatalities and serious injuries across its value chain, by age and by type of road user, as its road safety footprint.Leveraging the knowledge amassed through its long history of safety initiatives, Honda will proactively support the standardization of indexes for evaluating road safety initiatives. Through such activities, Honda will contribute to solving societal issues centered around road safety from the perspective of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), and continue its pursuit of safety toward the realization of the joy and freedom of mobility and a more enjoyable and sustainable society.(1) Federation Internationale de l'Automobile(2) The scope of Honda operations evaluated by FIA this time is limited to operations related to motorcycle and automobile production and sales in Japan.(3) Reduce traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles per 10,000 units sold by 50% by 2030 compared to 2020.Comments by FIA Secretary General for Automobile Mobility Willem Groenewald"Safety is at the heart of our mission in both motorsport and for the daily road user. Through the FIA Road Safety Index, we help companies measure and improve their impact on road safety. We are pleased to announce that Honda is the first car and motorcycle manufacturer to achieve the Index's highest rating of 3 stars both for its supply chain and safety-related products and services. Honda has demonstrated a strong commitment to fostering a culture of continuous improvement in road safety."Comments by Hideaki Takaishi, General Manager of Safety Planning Division, Corporate Planning Unit, Honda Motor Co., Ltd."Honda is honored to have our long-standing safety initiatives recognized through successful completion of the FIA Road Safety Index. For over 50 years, we have focused not only on developing safe motorcycle and automobile products but also on spreading knowledge of safe driving and riding practices among our customers through our awareness-building activities. The FIA Road Safety Index has proven to be a promising tool to objectively evaluate the sincere safety initiatives of Honda. We are expecting that widespread commitment to safety initiatives among more companies and organizations will lead to reduction of traffic collisions around the world."Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.