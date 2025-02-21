Anzeige
Freitag, 21.02.2025
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.02.2025 12:59 Uhr
64 Leser
Royal Philips: Philips publishes its Annual Report 2024

Finanznachrichten News

February 21, 2025

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips(NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today published its Annual Report 2024.

Philips' Annual Report 2024 will be on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), to be held on May 8, 2025. The convocation notice and the agenda, including explanatory notes, for the AGM will be published in due course.

Philips filed the Annual Report 2024 with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets).

The Annual Report 2024. A printed copy can be obtained free of charge upon written request to the following email address: annual.report@philips.com.

For further information, please contact:

Elco van Groningen
Philips Global External Relations
Tel.: +31 68103 9584
E-mail: elco.van.groningen@philips.com

Dorin Danu
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 59 77055
E-mail: dorin.danu@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips.

Forward-looking statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about the strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA, future developments in Philips' organic business and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.



© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
