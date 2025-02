Royal Philips: Philips publishes its Annual Report 2024

February 21, 2025

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips(NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today published its Annual Report 2024.

Philips' Annual Report 2024 will be on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), to be held on May 8, 2025. The convocation notice and the agenda, including explanatory notes, for the AGM will be published in due course.

Philips filed the Annual Report 2024 with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets).



The Annual Report 2024. A printed copy can be obtained free of charge upon written request to the following email address: annual.report@philips.com.

For further information, please contact:

Elco van Groningen

Philips Global External Relations

Tel.: +31 68103 9584

E-mail: elco.van.groningen@philips.com

Dorin Danu

Philips Investor Relations

Tel.: +31 20 59 77055

E-mail: dorin.danu@philips.com

