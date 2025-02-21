Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Neues Allzeithoch: Sensationelle Goldfunde! - könnte das der nächste Multi-Bagger sein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CPMN | ISIN: SE0015812417 | Ticker-Symbol: 46GA
Tradegate
21.02.25
09:07 Uhr
1,990 Euro
+0,036
+1,84 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GARO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GARO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0502,11013:29
2,0602,10513:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.02.2025 08:30 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Garo AB: Year-end report 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Improved cashflow and the Group's EBIT turned positive in the fourth quarter

OCTOBER - DECEMBER 2024

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 283.8 (311.2).
  • Net sales declined -9% (-9).
  • Adjusted EBIT amounted to MSEK 3.3 (-8.3).
  • The adjusted EBIT margin amounted to 1.2% (-2.7).
  • EBIT amounted to MSEK 3.3 (-0.1).
  • Net income was MSEK -1.3 (0.1).
  • Loss per share amounted to SEK -0.03 (0).

JANUARY - DECEMBER 2024

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 1,152.0 (1,369.9).
  • Net sales declined 16% (-1).
  • Adjusted EBIT amounted to MSEK -7.2 (42.9).
  • The adjusted EBIT margin amounted to -0.6% (3.1).
  • EBIT amounted to MSEK -55.6 (55.1).
  • Non-recurring items of MSEK 48.4 were charged to EBIT (strengthened the preceding year by MSEK 8.2).
  • Net income was MSEK -60.1 (31.3).
  • Loss per share amounted to SEK -1.20 (earnings: 0.63).
  • The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 0 per share (0).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

  • GARO recruited Jonas Klarén as its new President and CEO. Jonas assumed his position on January 13, 2025.
  • GARO received Eichrecht approval of GARO Entity's platform and certification of its production facility in Poland for Eichrecht-compliant production

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The 2025 Annual General Meeting will take place on 14 May 2025 in Hillerstorp. Please see www.garogroup.se for more information



For more information, please contact:
Jonas Klarén, CEO: +46 (0)70 765 90 34
Helena Claesson, CFO: +46 (0)70 676 07 50

This information is such information that GARO aktiebolag is obligated to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published by the abovementioned contact persons on February 21, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. CET.



GARO AB (publ) Corp. Reg. No. 556071-7772 is a company that develops, manufactures and markets innovative products and systems for the electrical installations market under its own brand. GARO's customer offering is to provide complete solutions in the product areas of Electrical distribution products, E-mobility, Project business & Temporary Power with a focus on electrical safety, user-friendliness and sustainability. GARO was founded in 1939, has its head office in Gnosjö and is today an international company with operations in several countries. The company's production units in Sweden are located in Gnosjö and Hillerstorp, as well as in Szczecin, Poland. GARO is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker name GARO. For more information, see www.garo.se


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.