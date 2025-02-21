Garo AB: Year-end report 2024

Improved cashflow and the Group's EBIT turned positive in the fourth quarter

OCTOBER - DECEMBER 2024

Net sales amounted to MSEK 283.8 (311.2).

Net sales declined -9% (-9).

Adjusted EBIT amounted to MSEK 3.3 (-8.3).

The adjusted EBIT margin amounted to 1.2% (-2.7).

EBIT amounted to MSEK 3.3 (-0.1).

Net income was MSEK -1.3 (0.1).

Loss per share amounted to SEK -0.03 (0).

JANUARY - DECEMBER 2024

Net sales amounted to MSEK 1,152.0 (1,369.9).

Net sales declined 16% (-1).

Adjusted EBIT amounted to MSEK -7.2 (42.9).

The adjusted EBIT margin amounted to -0.6% (3.1).

EBIT amounted to MSEK -55.6 (55.1).

Non-recurring items of MSEK 48.4 were charged to EBIT (strengthened the preceding year by MSEK 8.2).

Net income was MSEK -60.1 (31.3).

Loss per share amounted to SEK -1.20 (earnings: 0.63).

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 0 per share (0).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

GARO recruited Jonas Klarén as its new President and CEO. Jonas assumed his position on January 13, 2025.

GARO received Eichrecht approval of GARO Entity's platform and certification of its production facility in Poland for Eichrecht-compliant production

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The 2025 Annual General Meeting will take place on 14 May 2025 in Hillerstorp. Please see www.garogroup.se for more information





For more information, please contact:

Jonas Klarén, CEO: +46 (0)70 765 90 34

Helena Claesson, CFO: +46 (0)70 676 07 50

This information is such information that GARO aktiebolag is obligated to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published by the abovementioned contact persons on February 21, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. CET.





