SpectrumOne AB: Interim report Q4, 2024

CEO STATEMENT

As we enter 2025, I want to acknowledge both the challenges and achievements of the past quarter. While PRISM has made strategic progress, delays with our key partners Tietoevry and D&B Norway have pushed expected results further out and continues to prolong a major rollout of the platform. However, we remain confident that customer success is within reach.

To accelerate adoption, narrow our focus and simplify our playbook, we have successfully packaged PRISM into three tailored solutions-PRISM Play for SMEs, PRISM Profile for banking, and a forthcoming retail-focused version-making it easier for clients to implement and scale. These efforts have already led to initial traction, and we are also nearing completion of an evaluation with Risk Guidance Services at a Nordic level with D & B to integrate PRISM into their visualization and client application offerings. This is far from expected outcome but important steps to success.

Additionally, our entry into the U.S. healthcare market represents a significant step forward, with the initiative already backed by income.

On the other hand, QBIM and Q-Sales have gained remarkable momentum, particularly in the fast-growing AI sector. Q-Sales has secured its first paying customers, refined its AI-driven features, and unlocked major new opportunities, including a groundbreaking AI collaboration with a leading car dealership in Stockholm. The demand for AI-powered sales automation continues to surge, and QBIM is positioned at the forefront of this transformation with developed products, paying customers and a defined need being adressed. ProsprSales and SkiAnalytics have also shown strong performance, driving new customer acquisitions and upselling success. As a result, SaaS subscription revenue grew by 50 % in 2024.

Given this rapid growth, we are actively considering branching off QBIM/Q-Sales into a separate entity this spring for an independent listing, allowing it to fully capitalize on its potential in AI-driven sales automation and fully visualize Qbim's shareholders value.

Despite the timeline challenges, I believe SpectrumOne remains well-positioned for the future. PRISM continues to advance in the data-driven decision-making space, while QBIM/Q-Sales has proven its commercial viability and ability to scale in the booming AI sector and grow into a great value for our shareholders. I sincerely thank our employees, partners, and shareholders for their trust and long-term commitment as we move into this next phase of execution.

Sincerely,

Stephen Karl Ranson

CEO