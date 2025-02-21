SpectrumOne AB: Interim report Q4, 2024

Fourth quarter
- Net sales amounted to SEK 2.5 (3.7) million
- EBITDA amounted to SEK -3.8 (-1.5) million
- EBIT amounted to SEK -10.5 (-14.4) million
- EBT amounted to SEK -11.3 (-15.9) million
- SpectrumOne AB receives final payment of SEK 40 million in cash for selling shares in Eniro Group AB
Full year
- Net sales amounted to SEK 12.1 (23.3) million
- EBITDA amounted to SEK -11.2 (-15.5) million
- EBIT amounted to SEK -38.2 (-94.9) million
- EBT amounted to SEK 62.3 (-99.5) million
CEO STATEMENT
As we enter 2025, I want to acknowledge both the challenges and achievements of the past quarter. While PRISM has made strategic progress, delays with our key partners Tietoevry and D&B Norway have pushed expected results further out and continues to prolong a major rollout of the platform. However, we remain confident that customer success is within reach.
To accelerate adoption, narrow our focus and simplify our playbook, we have successfully packaged PRISM into three tailored solutions-PRISM Play for SMEs, PRISM Profile for banking, and a forthcoming retail-focused version-making it easier for clients to implement and scale. These efforts have already led to initial traction, and we are also nearing completion of an evaluation with Risk Guidance Services at a Nordic level with D & B to integrate PRISM into their visualization and client application offerings. This is far from expected outcome but important steps to success.
Additionally, our entry into the U.S. healthcare market represents a significant step forward, with the initiative already backed by income.
On the other hand, QBIM and Q-Sales have gained remarkable momentum, particularly in the fast-growing AI sector. Q-Sales has secured its first paying customers, refined its AI-driven features, and unlocked major new opportunities, including a groundbreaking AI collaboration with a leading car dealership in Stockholm. The demand for AI-powered sales automation continues to surge, and QBIM is positioned at the forefront of this transformation with developed products, paying customers and a defined need being adressed. ProsprSales and SkiAnalytics have also shown strong performance, driving new customer acquisitions and upselling success. As a result, SaaS subscription revenue grew by 50 % in 2024.
Given this rapid growth, we are actively considering branching off QBIM/Q-Sales into a separate entity this spring for an independent listing, allowing it to fully capitalize on its potential in AI-driven sales automation and fully visualize Qbim's shareholders value.
Despite the timeline challenges, I believe SpectrumOne remains well-positioned for the future. PRISM continues to advance in the data-driven decision-making space, while QBIM/Q-Sales has proven its commercial viability and ability to scale in the booming AI sector and grow into a great value for our shareholders. I sincerely thank our employees, partners, and shareholders for their trust and long-term commitment as we move into this next phase of execution.
Sincerely,
Stephen Karl Ranson
CEO
For further information contact:
Stephen Ranson CEO
+47 99288 221,
stephen@spectrumone.com
Certified Adviser:
SpectrumOne AB (publ) is obligated to publish this information under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person's auspices, for publication on February 21, 2025 at 8.00 a.m. CET.
This report is to be found on our webpage (https://spectrumone.com/investor/reports-and-presentations/)
About SpectrumOne AB
SpectrumOne is a leading technology company delivering an advanced Data Management, Analytics & Communications platform suite. Offered in a SaaS online service shipping with rich market data from various professional providers, SpectrumOne provides a unique solution to many leading actors across industry segments in various countries. Enabling clients with fast and easy access to data insight and visualization coupled with powerful search, segmentation, and mapping features. SpectrumOne allows data to be quickly enabled and operationalized, driving activities from customer communication to data science supporting business analysis, strategy, and growth. All of which can be enabled the same day with immediate results. SpectrumOne's headquarter is based in Stockholm, Sweden, responsible for Nordic sales and strategy, with additional sales and business development located in Norway, Finland and Belgium. SpectrumOne is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.