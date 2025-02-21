BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer prices decreased in January after rising for the first time in eighteen months in December, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.The producer price index fell 0.3 percent year-on-year in January, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month.Among components, prices for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply alone plunged by 12.4 percent annually in January, while those for mining and quarrying rose by 6.6 percent. Data showed that prices for the manufacturing sector rose by 2.0 percent.Domestic market prices were 3.2 percent lower compared to last year, while foreign market prices increased by 2.6 percent.On a monthly basis, total producer prices moved up 0.4 percent in January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX