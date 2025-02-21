TXNM Energy, Inc.: TXNM Energy reports 2024 earnings, increases investment plan and earnings growth targets

2024 GAAP earnings of $2.67 per diluted share, ongoing earnings of $2.74 per diluted share achieves guidance expectation

2025 ongoing earnings guidance range introduced at $2.74 - $2.84 per diluted share reflects strong Texas growth, mid-year implementation of PNM customer rate phase-in

Increased long-term earnings per share growth target of 7% to 9%

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM) today reported 2024 earnings results and refreshed its growth outlook, increasing its long-term earnings growth target to 7% to 9%. In addition, management announced 2025 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $2.74 to $2.84 per diluted share.

"Our financial expectations are driven by the continued expansion of grid infrastructure supporting growth and reliability in our Texas service territory. In New Mexico, the proposed settlement in our rate review is phased-in to assist our customers in managing the impact," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, TXNM Energy Chairman and CEO. "As we look forward, we will continue to prioritize investments for a more reliable, resilient grid that will provide direct benefits to our customers in New Mexico and Texas for years to come."

GROWTH OUTLOOK

As part of its update, TXNM Energy rolled forward its 5-year capital investment plan to encompass the years 2025-2029 and incorporate additional investments, including Texas transmission projects resulting from the ERCOT Permian Basin Reliability Study. As a result, TXNM Energy's 5-year capital investment plan increased to $7.8 billion, a 26% increase over the prior 5-year plan. Regulated rate base grows 12% under the plan compared to 2025 levels, and earnings per share over this period are targeted to grow between 7% and 9%.

2025 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

2025 ongoing earnings guidance was introduced at a range of $2.74 to $2.84 per share, reflecting continued strong growth at TNMP and a mid-year implementation of the first phase of PNM's stipulated rate increase.

CONSOLIDATED 2024 EARNINGS

TXNM Energy reported 2024 GAAP earnings of $2.67 per diluted share. Ongoing earnings of $2.74 per diluted share achieved Company's narrowed expectation for the high end of original guidance.

TXNM Energy (In millions, except EPS)



2024 2023 GAAP net earnings attributable

to TXNM Energy $242.2 $87.8 GAAP diluted EPS $2.67 $1.02 Ongoing net earnings $247.8 $243.5 Ongoing diluted EPS $2.74 $2.82

PNM GAAP earnings in 2023 included $242.0 million in regulatory disallowances resulting from a settlement associated with the retirement of the San Juan Generating Station and disallowances related to legacy generation assets in PNM's prior rate case outcome. These costs were offset by $33.3 million of net unrealized gains on investment securities in 2023 compared to $2.7 million of net unrealized gains in 2024.

SEGMENT REPORTING OF 2024 EARNINGS

PNM - a vertically integrated electric utility in New Mexico with distribution, transmission and generation assets.

- TNMP - an electric transmission and distribution utility in Texas.

- Corporate and Other - reflects the TXNM Energy holding company and other subsidiaries.

EPS Results by Segment



GAAP Diluted EPS

Ongoing Diluted EPS

2024 2023

2024 2023 PNM $2.12 $0.41

$2.16 $2.22 TNMP $1.14 $1.10

$1.15 $1.11 Corporate and Other ($0.59) ($0.49)

($0.57) ($0.51) Consolidated TXNM Energy Energy $2.67 $1.02

$2.74 $2.82

Net changes to earnings in 2024 compared to 2023 include:

PNM: Higher realized gains reflecting improved market performance of decommissioning and reclamation trusts, increased customer usage despite milder summer temperatures and new rates implemented at PNM Retail and FERC were partially offset by lower transmission margins, increased planned maintenance at gas plants, higher depreciation rates and increased depreciation and property tax expense associated with new capital investments. As discussed above, GAAP earnings are also improved due to the 2023 regulatory disallowances, partially offset by lower net unrealized gains on investment securities.





TNMP: Increased rate recovery through the Transmission Cost of Service (TCOS) and Distribution Cost Recovery Factor (DCRF) mechanisms and lower O&M expenses were partially offset by milder summer temperatures and depreciation, property tax and interest expense associated with new capital investments.





Corporate and Other: Higher interest rates on variable rate debt, net of hedges, and the absence of NMRD income following its sale in early 2024 increased losses.

Additional materials with information on quarterly results are available at

https://www.txnmenergy.com/investors/financial-information/quarterly-reports/2024.aspx.

CONFERENCE CALL: 11 A.M. EASTERN FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

TXNM Energy will discuss these items during a live conference call and webcast on Friday, February 21 st at 11 a.m. Eastern. Speaking on the call will be Pat Vincent-Collawn, TXNM Energy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Don Tarry, TXNM Energy President and Chief Operating Officer, and Lisa Eden, TXNM Energy Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be simultaneously broadcast and archived on our website at https://www.txnmenergy.com/investors/events-and-presentations. Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 30 minutes before the event to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Investors and analysts can participate in the live conference call by pre-registering using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10193346/fda929e300. Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register may participate in the live conference call by dialing (877) 276-8648 or (412) 317-5474 fifteen minutes prior to the event and asking to join the TXNM Energy call.

Background:

TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM), an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, delivers energy to more than 800,000 homes and businesses across Texas and New Mexico through its regulated utilities, TNMP and PNM. For more information, visit the company's website at www.TXNMEnergy.com.

TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 1

Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

Consolidated



(in thousands) Quarter Ended December 31, 2024















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM:

$ 10,311

$ 23,325

$ (17,922)

$ 15,714 Adjusting items before income tax effects















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a

13,486

-

-

13,486 Regulatory disallowances2b

(1,621)

-

-

(1,621) FERC refunds2c

(4,037)

-

-

(4,037) Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2d

433

-

-

433 Process improvement initiatives2e

523

1,046

2,137

3,706 Merger related costs2f

40

13

860

913 Total adjustments before income tax effects

8,824

1,059

2,997

12,880 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(2,241)

(222)

(761)

(3,224) Income tax valuation allowance3

-

-

1,346

1,346 Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3

289

179

-

468 Total income tax impacts5

(1,952)

(43)

585

(1,410) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

6,872

1,016

3,582

11,470 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 17,183

$ 24,341

$ (14,340)

$ 27,184

















Year Ended December 31, 2024















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM:

$ 191,684

$ 103,528

$ (53,058)

$ 242,154 Adjusting items before income tax effects















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a

(2,718)

-

-

(2,718) Regulatory disallowances2b

9,226

-

-

9,226 FERC refunds2c

(4,037)

-

-

(4,037) Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2d

1,732

-

-

1,732 Process improvement initiatives2e

523

1,046

2,137

3,706 Merger related costs2f

174

(8)

2,988

3,154 Sale of NMRD4

-

-

15,097

15,097 Total adjustments before income tax effects

4,900

1,038

20,222

26,160 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(1,244)

(218)

(5,135)

(6,597) Sale of NMRD4

-

-

(15,712)

(15,712) Income tax valuation allowance3

-

-

1,346

1,346 Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3

289

179

-

468 Total income tax impacts5

(955)

(39)

(19,501)

(20,495) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

3,945

999

721

5,665 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 195,629

$ 104,527

$ (52,337)

$ 247,819

















1 Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments 2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows: a Changes in "Gains (losses) on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding

requirements b Decreases in "Regulatory disallowances" of $1.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, increases in "Regulatory

disallowances" of $9.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and decreases in "Electric Operating Revenues" of

$0.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 c Decreases in "Cost of energy" of $3.8 million and increases in "Interest income" of $0.2 million for the three and twelve months ended

December 31, 2024 d Increases in "Other (deductions)" e Increases in "Administrative and general" of $5.0 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and decreases in

"Energy production costs" of $1.3 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 f Increases in "Administrative and general" 3 Increases (decreases) in "Income Taxes"















4 Net gain of $4.4 million on the sale of NMRD: Increase in "Other (deductions)" of $15.1 million, decrease in "Income Taxes (Benefits)"

of $3.8 million for federal income tax and a decrease in "Income Taxes (Benefits)" of $15.7 million for investment tax credits 5 Income tax impacts reflected in "Income Taxes"

TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 2

Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

Consolidated



(in thousands) Quarter Ended December 31, 2023















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM:

$ (58,179)

$ 20,768

$ (12,815)

$ (50,226) Adjusting items before income tax effects















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a

(26,840)

-

-

(26,840) Regulatory disallowances2b

117,238

1,173

-

118,411 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

678

-

-

678 Merger related costs2d

671

301

302

1,274 Total adjustments before income tax effects

91,747

1,474

302

93,523 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(23,304)

(310)

(76)

(23,690) SJGS retirement income tax adjustments3

(1,199)

-

-

(1,199) Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3

(46)

3

(2,428)

(2,471) Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4

(240)

(51)

(144)

(435) Total income tax impacts5

(24,789)

(358)

(2,648)

(27,795) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

66,958

1,116

(2,346)

65,728 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 8,779

$ 21,884

$ (15,161)

$ 15,502

















Year Ended December 31, 2023















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM:

$ 35,657

$ 94,937

$ (42,776)

$ 87,818 Adjusting items before income tax effects















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a

(33,278)

-

-

(33,278) Regulatory disallowances2b

240,840

1,173

-

242,013 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

2,716

-

-

2,716 Merger related costs2d

730

303

953

1,986 Total adjustments before income tax effects

211,008

1,476

953

213,437 Income tax impacts of above adjustments1

(53,596)

(310)

(242)

(54,148) SJGS retirement income tax adjustments3

(1,199)

-

-

(1,199) Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3

(40)

3

(2,334)

(2,371) Total income tax impacts5

(54,835)

(307)

(2,576)

(57,718) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

156,173

1,169

(1,623)

155,719 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 191,830

$ 96,106

$ (44,399)

$ 243,537

















1 Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments 2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows: a Changes in "Gains (losses) on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding

requirements b Decreases in "Electric Operating Revenues" of $52.2 million and $169.8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31,

2023, increases in "Regulatory disallowances" of $65.9 million and $71.9 million for the three and twelve months ended December

31, 2023, and increases in "Interest charges" of $0.3 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 c Increases in "Other (deductions)" d Increases in "Administrative and general" 3 Increases (decreases) in "Income Taxes"















4 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory rates of 25.4% for PNM, 21.0% for TNMP and the average

expected statutory tax rate of 23.7% for TXNM, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 18.6% for PNM, 15.0% for TNMP, and

15.6% for TXNM, which reversed by year end 5 Income tax impacts reflected in "Income Taxes"

TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 3

Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

Consolidated



(per diluted share) Quarter Ended December 31, 2024















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM:

$ 0.11

$ 0.26

$ (0.20)

$ 0.17 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities

0.12

-

-

0.12 Regulatory disallowances

(0.01)

-

-

(0.01) FERC refunds

(0.03)

-

-

(0.03) Process improvement initiatives

-

0.01

0.02

0.03 Income tax valuation allowance

-

-

0.01

0.01 Merger related costs

-

-

0.01

0.01 Total Adjustments

0.08

0.01

0.04

0.13 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 0.19

$ 0.27

$ (0.16)

$ 0.30 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 90,998,879



























Year Ended December 31, 2024















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM:

$ 2.12

$ 1.14

$ (0.59)

$ 2.67 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities

(0.02)

-

-

(0.02) Regulatory disallowances

0.08

-

-

0.08 FERC refunds

(0.03)

-

-

(0.03) Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.01

-

-

0.01 Process improvement initiatives

-

0.01

0.02

0.03 Income tax valuation allowance

-

-

0.02

0.02 Merger related costs

-

-

0.03

0.03 Sale of NMRD

-

-

(0.05)

(0.05) Total Adjustments

0.04

0.01

0.02

0.07 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 2.16

$ 1.15

$ (0.57)

$ 2.74 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 90,590,573











TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 4

Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

Consolidated



(per diluted share) Quarter Ended December 31, 2023















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM:

$ (0.67)

$ 0.24

$ (0.15)

$ (0.58) Adjusting items, net of income tax effects















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities

(0.23)

-

-

(0.23) Regulatory disallowances

1.01

0.01

-

1.02 Merger related costs

-

-

(0.02)

(0.02) SJGS retirement income tax adjustments

(0.01)

-

-

(0.01) Total Adjustments

0.77

0.01

(0.02)

0.76 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 0.10

$ 0.25

$ (0.17)

$ 0.18 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,932,542



























Year Ended December 31, 2023















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM:

$ 0.41

$ 1.10

$ (0.49)

$ 1.02 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities

(0.29)

-

-

(0.29) Regulatory disallowances

2.08

0.01

-

2.09 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.02

-

-

0.02 Merger related costs

0.01

-

(0.02)

(0.01) SJGS retirement income tax adjustments

(0.01)

-

-

(0.01) Total Adjustments

1.81

0.01

(0.02)

1.80 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 2.22

$ 1.11

$ (0.51)

$ 2.82 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,368,999











TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 5

Consolidated Statements of Earnings



Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2022

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Electric Operating Revenues $ 1,971,199

$ 1,939,198

$ 2,249,555 Operating Expenses:









Cost of energy 583,984

802,261

987,941 Administrative and general 247,116

227,900

227,149 Energy production costs 93,748

91,610

147,347 Regulatory disallowances 8,980

71,923

832 Depreciation and amortization 384,925

319,503

304,853 Transmission and distribution costs 98,380

98,721

94,684 Taxes other than income taxes 100,580

95,940

92,989 Total operating expenses 1,517,713

1,707,858

1,855,795 Operating income 453,486

231,340

393,760 Other Income and Deductions:









Interest income 23,537

21,963

16,095 Gains (losses) on investment securities 26,851

19,246

(78,357) Other income 28,621

24,204

21,601 Other (deductions) (24,189)

(15,869)

(13,881) Net other income and (deductions) 54,820

49,544

(54,542) Interest Charges 228,066

190,355

127,908 Earnings before Income Taxes 280,240

90,529

211,310 Income Taxes (Benefits) 21,518

(16,350)

26,130 Net Earnings 258,722

106,879

185,180 (Earnings) Attributable to Valencia Non-controlling Interest (16,040)

(18,533)

(15,122) Preferred Stock Dividend Requirements of Subsidiary (528)

(528)

(528) Net Earnings Attributable to TXNM $ 242,154

$ 87,818

$ 169,530 Net Earnings Attributable to TXNM per Common Share:









Basic $ 2.67

$ 1.02

$ 1.97 Diluted $ 2.67

$ 1.02

$ 1.97

SOURCE TXNM Energy, Inc.