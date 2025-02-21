Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Neues Allzeithoch: Sensationelle Goldfunde! - könnte das der nächste Multi-Bagger sein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 529983 | ISIN: US69349H1077 | Ticker-Symbol: 98P
Tradegate
21.02.25
12:04 Uhr
49,400 Euro
+0,400
+0,82 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TXNM ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TXNM ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,60049,00014:52
48,60049,00014:40
PR Newswire
21.02.2025 12:30 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TXNM Energy, Inc.: TXNM Energy reports 2024 earnings, increases investment plan and earnings growth targets

Finanznachrichten News
  • 2024 GAAP earnings of $2.67 per diluted share, ongoing earnings of $2.74 per diluted share achieves guidance expectation
  • 2025 ongoing earnings guidance range introduced at $2.74 - $2.84 per diluted share reflects strong Texas growth, mid-year implementation of PNM customer rate phase-in
  • Increased long-term earnings per share growth target of 7% to 9%

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM) today reported 2024 earnings results and refreshed its growth outlook, increasing its long-term earnings growth target to 7% to 9%. In addition, management announced 2025 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $2.74 to $2.84 per diluted share.

"Our financial expectations are driven by the continued expansion of grid infrastructure supporting growth and reliability in our Texas service territory. In New Mexico, the proposed settlement in our rate review is phased-in to assist our customers in managing the impact," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, TXNM Energy Chairman and CEO. "As we look forward, we will continue to prioritize investments for a more reliable, resilient grid that will provide direct benefits to our customers in New Mexico and Texas for years to come."

GROWTH OUTLOOK
As part of its update, TXNM Energy rolled forward its 5-year capital investment plan to encompass the years 2025-2029 and incorporate additional investments, including Texas transmission projects resulting from the ERCOT Permian Basin Reliability Study. As a result, TXNM Energy's 5-year capital investment plan increased to $7.8 billion, a 26% increase over the prior 5-year plan. Regulated rate base grows 12% under the plan compared to 2025 levels, and earnings per share over this period are targeted to grow between 7% and 9%.

2025 EARNINGS GUIDANCE
2025 ongoing earnings guidance was introduced at a range of $2.74 to $2.84 per share, reflecting continued strong growth at TNMP and a mid-year implementation of the first phase of PNM's stipulated rate increase.

CONSOLIDATED 2024 EARNINGS
TXNM Energy reported 2024 GAAP earnings of $2.67 per diluted share. Ongoing earnings of $2.74 per diluted share achieved Company's narrowed expectation for the high end of original guidance.

TXNM Energy (In millions, except EPS)



2024

2023

GAAP net earnings attributable
to TXNM Energy

$242.2

$87.8

GAAP diluted EPS

$2.67

$1.02

Ongoing net earnings

$247.8

$243.5

Ongoing diluted EPS

$2.74

$2.82

PNM GAAP earnings in 2023 included $242.0 million in regulatory disallowances resulting from a settlement associated with the retirement of the San Juan Generating Station and disallowances related to legacy generation assets in PNM's prior rate case outcome. These costs were offset by $33.3 million of net unrealized gains on investment securities in 2023 compared to $2.7 million of net unrealized gains in 2024.

SEGMENT REPORTING OF 2024 EARNINGS

  • PNM - a vertically integrated electric utility in New Mexico with distribution, transmission and generation assets.
  • TNMP - an electric transmission and distribution utility in Texas.
  • Corporate and Other - reflects the TXNM Energy holding company and other subsidiaries.

EPS Results by Segment



GAAP Diluted EPS


Ongoing Diluted EPS


2024

2023


2024

2023

PNM

$2.12

$0.41


$2.16

$2.22

TNMP

$1.14

$1.10


$1.15

$1.11

Corporate and Other

($0.59)

($0.49)


($0.57)

($0.51)

Consolidated TXNM Energy Energy

$2.67

$1.02


$2.74

$2.82

Net changes to earnings in 2024 compared to 2023 include:

  • PNM: Higher realized gains reflecting improved market performance of decommissioning and reclamation trusts, increased customer usage despite milder summer temperatures and new rates implemented at PNM Retail and FERC were partially offset by lower transmission margins, increased planned maintenance at gas plants, higher depreciation rates and increased depreciation and property tax expense associated with new capital investments. As discussed above, GAAP earnings are also improved due to the 2023 regulatory disallowances, partially offset by lower net unrealized gains on investment securities.

  • TNMP: Increased rate recovery through the Transmission Cost of Service (TCOS) and Distribution Cost Recovery Factor (DCRF) mechanisms and lower O&M expenses were partially offset by milder summer temperatures and depreciation, property tax and interest expense associated with new capital investments.

  • Corporate and Other: Higher interest rates on variable rate debt, net of hedges, and the absence of NMRD income following its sale in early 2024 increased losses.

Additional materials with information on quarterly results are available at
https://www.txnmenergy.com/investors/financial-information/quarterly-reports/2024.aspx.

CONFERENCE CALL: 11 A.M. EASTERN FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

TXNM Energy will discuss these items during a live conference call and webcast on Friday, February 21 st at 11 a.m. Eastern. Speaking on the call will be Pat Vincent-Collawn, TXNM Energy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Don Tarry, TXNM Energy President and Chief Operating Officer, and Lisa Eden, TXNM Energy Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be simultaneously broadcast and archived on our website at https://www.txnmenergy.com/investors/events-and-presentations. Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 30 minutes before the event to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Investors and analysts can participate in the live conference call by pre-registering using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10193346/fda929e300. Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register may participate in the live conference call by dialing (877) 276-8648 or (412) 317-5474 fifteen minutes prior to the event and asking to join the TXNM Energy call.

Background:
TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM), an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, delivers energy to more than 800,000 homes and businesses across Texas and New Mexico through its regulated utilities, TNMP and PNM. For more information, visit the company's website at www.TXNMEnergy.com.

CONTACTS:




Analysts

Media


Lisa Goodman

Corporate Communications


(505) 241-2160

(505) 241-2743

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Statements made in this news release for TXNM Energy, Inc. ("TXNM"), Public Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM"), or Texas-New Mexico Power Company ("TNMP") (collectively, the "Company") that relate to future events or expectations, projections, estimates, intentions, goals, targets, and strategies, including the unaudited financial results and earnings guidance, are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and estimates and apply only as of the date of this report. TXNM, PNM, and TNMP assume no obligation to update this information. Because actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, TXNM, PNM, and TNMP caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. TXNM's, PNM's, and TNMP's business, financial condition, cash flow, and operating results are influenced by many factors, which are often beyond their control, that can cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of risk factors and other important factors affecting forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q filings and the information included in the Company's Forms 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors are specifically incorporated by reference herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. Ongoing earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of net unrealized mark-to-market gains and losses on economic hedges, the net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities, pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business, and certain non-recurring, infrequent, and other items that are not indicative of fundamental changes in the earnings capacity of the Company's operations. The Company uses ongoing earnings and ongoing earnings per diluted share to evaluate the operations of the Company and to establish goals, including those used for certain aspects of incentive compensation, for management and employees. While the Company believes these financial measures are appropriate and useful for investors, they are not measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not intend for these measures, or any piece of these measures, to represent any financial measure as defined by GAAP. Furthermore, the Company's calculations of these measures as presented may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company uses ongoing earnings guidance to provide investors with management's expectations of ongoing financial performance over the period presented. While the Company believes ongoing earnings guidance is an appropriate measure, it is not a measure presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not intend for ongoing earnings guidance to represent an expectation of net earnings as defined by GAAP. Since the future differences between GAAP and ongoing earnings are frequently outside the control of the Company, management is generally not able to estimate the impact of the reconciling items between forecasted GAAP net earnings and ongoing earnings guidance, nor their probable impact on GAAP net earnings without unreasonable effort, therefore, management is generally not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent for ongoing earnings guidance. Reconciliations between GAAP and ongoing earnings are contained in schedules 1-4.

TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 1
Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings




PNM


TNMP


Corporate
and Other


Consolidated



(in thousands)

Quarter Ended December 31, 2024









GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM:


$ 10,311


$ 23,325


$ (17,922)


$ 15,714

Adjusting items before income tax effects









Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a


13,486


-


-


13,486

Regulatory disallowances2b


(1,621)


-


-


(1,621)

FERC refunds2c


(4,037)


-


-


(4,037)

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2d


433


-


-


433

Process improvement initiatives2e


523


1,046


2,137


3,706

Merger related costs2f


40


13


860


913

Total adjustments before income tax effects


8,824


1,059


2,997


12,880

Income tax impact of above adjustments1


(2,241)


(222)


(761)


(3,224)

Income tax valuation allowance3


-


-


1,346


1,346

Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3


289


179


-


468

Total income tax impacts5


(1,952)


(43)


585


(1,410)

Adjusting items, net of income taxes


6,872


1,016


3,582


11,470

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)


$ 17,183


$ 24,341


$ (14,340)


$ 27,184










Year Ended December 31, 2024









GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM:


$ 191,684


$ 103,528


$ (53,058)


$ 242,154

Adjusting items before income tax effects









Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a


(2,718)


-


-


(2,718)

Regulatory disallowances2b


9,226


-


-


9,226

FERC refunds2c


(4,037)


-


-


(4,037)

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2d


1,732


-


-


1,732

Process improvement initiatives2e


523


1,046


2,137


3,706

Merger related costs2f


174


(8)


2,988


3,154

Sale of NMRD4


-


-


15,097


15,097

Total adjustments before income tax effects


4,900


1,038


20,222


26,160

Income tax impact of above adjustments1


(1,244)


(218)


(5,135)


(6,597)

Sale of NMRD4


-


-


(15,712)


(15,712)

Income tax valuation allowance3


-


-


1,346


1,346

Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3


289


179


-


468

Total income tax impacts5


(955)


(39)


(19,501)


(20,495)

Adjusting items, net of income taxes


3,945


999


721


5,665

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)


$ 195,629


$ 104,527


$ (52,337)


$ 247,819










1 Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments

2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows:

a Changes in "Gains (losses) on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding
requirements

b Decreases in "Regulatory disallowances" of $1.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, increases in "Regulatory
disallowances" of $9.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and decreases in "Electric Operating Revenues" of
$0.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024

c Decreases in "Cost of energy" of $3.8 million and increases in "Interest income" of $0.2 million for the three and twelve months ended
December 31, 2024

d Increases in "Other (deductions)"

e Increases in "Administrative and general" of $5.0 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and decreases in
"Energy production costs" of $1.3 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024

f Increases in "Administrative and general"

3 Increases (decreases) in "Income Taxes"









4 Net gain of $4.4 million on the sale of NMRD: Increase in "Other (deductions)" of $15.1 million, decrease in "Income Taxes (Benefits)"
of $3.8 million for federal income tax and a decrease in "Income Taxes (Benefits)" of $15.7 million for investment tax credits

5 Income tax impacts reflected in "Income Taxes"

TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 2
Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings




PNM


TNMP


Corporate
and Other


Consolidated



(in thousands)

Quarter Ended December 31, 2023









GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM:


$ (58,179)


$ 20,768


$ (12,815)


$ (50,226)

Adjusting items before income tax effects









Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a


(26,840)


-


-


(26,840)

Regulatory disallowances2b


117,238


1,173


-


118,411

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c


678


-


-


678

Merger related costs2d


671


301


302


1,274

Total adjustments before income tax effects


91,747


1,474


302


93,523

Income tax impact of above adjustments1


(23,304)


(310)


(76)


(23,690)

SJGS retirement income tax adjustments3


(1,199)


-


-


(1,199)

Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3


(46)


3


(2,428)


(2,471)

Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4


(240)


(51)


(144)


(435)

Total income tax impacts5


(24,789)


(358)


(2,648)


(27,795)

Adjusting items, net of income taxes


66,958


1,116


(2,346)


65,728

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)


$ 8,779


$ 21,884


$ (15,161)


$ 15,502










Year Ended December 31, 2023









GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM:


$ 35,657


$ 94,937


$ (42,776)


$ 87,818

Adjusting items before income tax effects









Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a


(33,278)


-


-


(33,278)

Regulatory disallowances2b


240,840


1,173


-


242,013

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c


2,716


-


-


2,716

Merger related costs2d


730


303


953


1,986

Total adjustments before income tax effects


211,008


1,476


953


213,437

Income tax impacts of above adjustments1


(53,596)


(310)


(242)


(54,148)

SJGS retirement income tax adjustments3


(1,199)


-


-


(1,199)

Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3


(40)


3


(2,334)


(2,371)

Total income tax impacts5


(54,835)


(307)


(2,576)


(57,718)

Adjusting items, net of income taxes


156,173


1,169


(1,623)


155,719

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)


$ 191,830


$ 96,106


$ (44,399)


$ 243,537










1 Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments

2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows:

a Changes in "Gains (losses) on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding
requirements

b Decreases in "Electric Operating Revenues" of $52.2 million and $169.8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31,
2023, increases in "Regulatory disallowances" of $65.9 million and $71.9 million for the three and twelve months ended December
31, 2023, and increases in "Interest charges" of $0.3 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023

c Increases in "Other (deductions)"

d Increases in "Administrative and general"

3 Increases (decreases) in "Income Taxes"









4 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory rates of 25.4% for PNM, 21.0% for TNMP and the average
expected statutory tax rate of 23.7% for TXNM, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 18.6% for PNM, 15.0% for TNMP, and
15.6% for TXNM, which reversed by year end

5 Income tax impacts reflected in "Income Taxes"

TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 3
Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share




PNM


TNMP


Corporate
and Other


Consolidated



(per diluted share)

Quarter Ended December 31, 2024









GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM:


$ 0.11


$ 0.26


$ (0.20)


$ 0.17

Adjusting items, net of income tax effects









Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities


0.12


-


-


0.12

Regulatory disallowances


(0.01)


-


-


(0.01)

FERC refunds


(0.03)


-


-


(0.03)

Process improvement initiatives


-


0.01


0.02


0.03

Income tax valuation allowance


-


-


0.01


0.01

Merger related costs


-


-


0.01


0.01

Total Adjustments


0.08


0.01


0.04


0.13

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)


$ 0.19


$ 0.27


$ (0.16)


$ 0.30

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 90,998,879















Year Ended December 31, 2024









GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM:


$ 2.12


$ 1.14


$ (0.59)


$ 2.67

Adjusting items, net of income tax effects









Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities


(0.02)


-


-


(0.02)

Regulatory disallowances


0.08


-


-


0.08

FERC refunds


(0.03)


-


-


(0.03)

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business


0.01


-


-


0.01

Process improvement initiatives


-


0.01


0.02


0.03

Income tax valuation allowance


-


-


0.02


0.02

Merger related costs


-


-


0.03


0.03

Sale of NMRD


-


-


(0.05)


(0.05)

Total Adjustments


0.04


0.01


0.02


0.07

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)


$ 2.16


$ 1.15


$ (0.57)


$ 2.74

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 90,590,573






TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 4
Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share




PNM


TNMP


Corporate
and Other


Consolidated



(per diluted share)

Quarter Ended December 31, 2023









GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM:


$ (0.67)


$ 0.24


$ (0.15)


$ (0.58)

Adjusting items, net of income tax effects









Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities


(0.23)


-


-


(0.23)

Regulatory disallowances


1.01


0.01


-


1.02

Merger related costs


-


-


(0.02)


(0.02)

SJGS retirement income tax adjustments


(0.01)


-


-


(0.01)

Total Adjustments


0.77


0.01


(0.02)


0.76

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)


$ 0.10


$ 0.25


$ (0.17)


$ 0.18

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,932,542















Year Ended December 31, 2023









GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM:


$ 0.41


$ 1.10


$ (0.49)


$ 1.02

Adjusting items, net of income tax effects









Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities


(0.29)


-


-


(0.29)

Regulatory disallowances


2.08


0.01


-


2.09

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business


0.02


-


-


0.02

Merger related costs


0.01


-


(0.02)


(0.01)

SJGS retirement income tax adjustments


(0.01)


-


-


(0.01)

Total Adjustments


1.81


0.01


(0.02)


1.80

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)


$ 2.22


$ 1.11


$ (0.51)


$ 2.82

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,368,999






TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 5
Consolidated Statements of Earnings



Year Ended December 31,


2024


2023


2022


(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Electric Operating Revenues

$ 1,971,199


$ 1,939,198


$ 2,249,555

Operating Expenses:






Cost of energy

583,984


802,261


987,941

Administrative and general

247,116


227,900


227,149

Energy production costs

93,748


91,610


147,347

Regulatory disallowances

8,980


71,923


832

Depreciation and amortization

384,925


319,503


304,853

Transmission and distribution costs

98,380


98,721


94,684

Taxes other than income taxes

100,580


95,940


92,989

Total operating expenses

1,517,713


1,707,858


1,855,795

Operating income

453,486


231,340


393,760

Other Income and Deductions:






Interest income

23,537


21,963


16,095

Gains (losses) on investment securities

26,851


19,246


(78,357)

Other income

28,621


24,204


21,601

Other (deductions)

(24,189)


(15,869)


(13,881)

Net other income and (deductions)

54,820


49,544


(54,542)

Interest Charges

228,066


190,355


127,908

Earnings before Income Taxes

280,240


90,529


211,310

Income Taxes (Benefits)

21,518


(16,350)


26,130

Net Earnings

258,722


106,879


185,180

(Earnings) Attributable to Valencia Non-controlling Interest

(16,040)


(18,533)


(15,122)

Preferred Stock Dividend Requirements of Subsidiary

(528)


(528)


(528)

Net Earnings Attributable to TXNM

$ 242,154


$ 87,818


$ 169,530

Net Earnings Attributable to TXNM per Common Share:






Basic

$ 2.67


$ 1.02


$ 1.97

Diluted

$ 2.67


$ 1.02


$ 1.97

SOURCE TXNM Energy, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.